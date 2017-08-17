‘DOOL’ Spoilers: What Happens With Steve And Kayla? ‘Stayla’ Teased, Plus Tripp And Joey Say Goodbye

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal what the future holds for Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and his wife, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). With the stress of Joey’s (James Lastovic) predicament, will it tear “Stayla” apart or bring them closer together? Also, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Joey will say goodbye.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

This week, Steve and Kayla had a huge argument about Joey’s decision to confess to Ava’s murder. Steve admitted to Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) that he wasn’t sure if their relationship would get through this hurdle. After Joey had a long conversation with Kayla about doing the right thing, it seems that she finally understood. However, what does the future hold for Steve and Kayla?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, sneak peek photos show the Johnson couple hugging and kissing their son. They are saying goodbye to Joey together and it is clear that they will get through this difficult time together. As for Joey, the family will have a going-away party for him at Brady’s Pub.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Tripp and Joey will forgive one another. Joey never really had an issue with Tripp. However, he was shocked that Tripp reacted so violently when he thought Kayla killed Ava. As for Tripp, he no longer wants revenge and is going to stay true to his word. Before Joey leaves, the two will embrace and it is obvious that it is the beginning of a true brotherly bond.

DOOL spoilers also tease that Steve and Tripp are going to try to start fresh. Their relationship started off with secrets and lies. That is what led to the whole situation with Tripp seeking revenge. If the truth had been told from the beginning, then a lot of anger and heartache could have been avoided. Fans are speculating that with Joey gone, Kayla will probably start focusing on developing a bond with Tripp. She will be like a mother figure to him, and hopefully, this means the Johnson family can find some happiness in this situation.

What do you think is going to happen with the Johnson family on DOOL? Do you expect Steve and Kayla to bond with Tripp?

