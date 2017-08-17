‘Fixer Upper’ News: Chip Gaines Reveals He Wanted To Marry Someone Else Before Joanna

Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper seem like the perfect couple. Now Chip is speaking out and sharing that he actually wanted to marry someone else before Joanna, but it didn’t work out. He was serious about it, but she just wasn’t the one. People shared what Chip said in the fall issue of the HGTV stars’ magazine, The Magnolia Journal.

Chip called the girl Amy during the entire story instead of revealing her real name. He revealed that he dated this girl for about two years and that he even stuck around town after he graduated college kind of waiting on her to graduate, but then she took a job in London and he went over to visit her. This was a short-term job, so it didn’t mean the end of their relationship. The trip he took to see her did end up being the start of the end, though.

Chip shared a few details about the relationship with “Amy.” He revealed the moment that things went downhill.

“As we walked along the River Thames together, the conversation suddenly turned serious. She asked me where I thought our relationship was headed, and I, being a complete idiot, said something along the lines of ‘You know, I’ve never given it much thought.'”

Chip actually ended up breaking her heart but didn’t mean to at all. He shared that he ended up leaving and planned to make this woman his wife. He asked her parents, who told him no. Obviously, it ended up not working out for them and he met Joanna. He even admitted that Amy’s dad finally sent him a kind of stern note that helped him to realize it was time to move on. The viewers of Fixer Upper can’t imagine him with anyone else. Chip went on to say, “I knew almost from the beginning that I wanted a future with [Joanna]. I wasn’t ready to settle down at that moment, but the idea was no longer foreign.” It sounds like this other relationship helped Chip to prepare for when the right girl came along.

The Inquisitr shared not long ago about rumors that Chip and Joanna Gaines were splitting. Chip actually went to his Twitter account to shoot these rumors down, saying they are doing just fine. There are always rumors about couples that are in the public eye and it sounds like this was just another one of those rumors.

Can you imagine Chip Gaines married to anyone but Joanna? What do you think of this couple from Fixer Upper? Sound off in the comments section below.

