‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Spoilers: Sarah Paulson And Evan Peters’ Roles, ‘Freak Show’ Returns?

American Horror Story fans know Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters well. Paulson will be debuting her eighth character over the years and Evans his seventh. The two have a long history with show creator Ryan Murphy and have become fan-favorites on the series.

Each year Ryan Murphy loves to tease American Horror Story fans with the theme for the season. This year, he shocked everyone when he made an announcement to Andy Cohen that the theme would be about the 2016 presidential election our country had just gone through. The die-hard fans have fallen for this trick in the past and knew there would be a twist.

The following will contain spoilers for American Horror Story: Cult. If you don’t want to know what is coming, stop reading now.

It seems as though the role of Trump and Hillary are more background characters. They will be seen and heard, but will not be main characters in American Horror Story: Cult. In fact, Ryan Murphy recently admitted that the roles had not yet been cast by the time the script was halfway completed. That means his main actors did not land in those spots, so they aren’t main roles.

Before the talk of an election theme, Ryan Murphy had said that Season 7 would tie back into Season 4, Freak Show. He had also mentioned that some of the Freak Show characters may find their way into Season 7. Since the election announcement, there has been no update on what to expect regarding a crossover between the seasons.

Don't look. Don't listen. Trust in us. #AHSFX #AHSCult A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

We have our eyes on you… #AHSCult A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

According to Cheat Sheet, Sarah Paulson will be playing the role of Ally Mayfair-Richards, wife of Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Allison Pill). Evan Peters will be in the role of Kai. He and Ally become lovers and, according to Ryan Murphy, a great “love story for the ages.” With a love triangle between her husband and Kai, and living in a house that is important to the story of the Cult, Ally may be in over her head.

Are you counting down until the September 5 premiere on FX? Are you wondering what clowns and elections have in common? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by FX]