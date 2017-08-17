Amanda Knox Talks Returning To Italy, Money Issues And Anxiety In New Interview

Amanda Knox is now speaking out in a new interview and she has plans to go back to Italy for the first time in a long time. People got the chance to speak to Amanda Knox. She has been out of prison for six years now and has plans to go back to Italy and get some closure for herself. Amanda said that she knows this is a place that won’t be welcoming to her, but she knows she has to go back once again.

So what has made Amanda Knox decide to go back again? She shared saying, “My family lived in Perugia for years to support me, and they made relationships. I made a relationship with the priest at the prison, and those things still matter to me.” She just wants her last memories of Italy to be good ones and not of a jail and a courtroom. Amanda Knox spent four years in prison after she was arrested along with her boyfriend at the time for allegedly killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher.

Radar Online shared a few more details about what Amanda Knox is dealing with now. She admits that she is having money problems and also had some anxiety recently. Amanda had a panic attack while sightseeing at the Palace of Versailles in France. She also heard people speaking in Italian while on her trip and it couldn’t help but remind her of the pain she went through.

After Amanda Knox’s conviction was reversed, she returned home to Seattle. Her life has changed a lot since she found love and moved on with her life. Amanda has already written one book and is working on another one. She is living her life to the fullest despite the anxiety issues.

When it comes to money, Amanda Knox was paid $3.8 million for her first book, but she had a lot of legal fees to pay and also paid for her sister’s college tuition. Now she is having some money issues, but a new book is coming out and that should help her a bit.

