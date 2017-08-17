‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Brady Writes Letter To Nicole Confessing His Feelings, But Will She Get It?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 reveal that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) might be ready to admit his true feelings. He decides to write Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) a letter confessing his heart. However, will she get the letter when someone unexpected shows up?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

The possibility of “EriCole” rekindling their relationship has been dangling in front of fans for the past few weeks. Even though Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) believes the two are having an affair, nothing has happened between them. At least, not yet. This is because neither will admit to their true feelings. However, that is about to change.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on August 23, Eric will begin writing a letter to Nicole Walker. Penning letters is how Eric deals with his thoughts and feelings, much like a diary or journal. Just because he is addressing Nicole in the letter, does not necessarily mean she will get it. However, before he can finish the letter, he receives an unexpected visitor.

Even though DOOL spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online didn’t say who arrives, it must be Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). She has returned to Salem and is visiting all of her former lovers. She already ran into Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and will confront Brady Black. Previous Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that after hearing Brady’s complaints about Eric and Nicole, she will end up siding with him. This is the reason why fans believe that her next stop will be at Eric’s door.

When Chloe sides with Brady, it is not for malicious reasons. Based on what Brady tells him, the history between “EriCole,” and knowing Nicole well, she believes that Brady might not be totally crazy. In fact, ABC Soaps In Depth teased that Brady and Nicole will not last.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it was revealed that Deimos Kiriakis‘ (Vincent Irizarry) real killer will be tied to a romance in Salem. Specifically, it will affect the two characters. With the cursed amulet found and Brady’s crazy plan, many fans think the guilty party might be Nicole. However, if the truth comes out, then she will never get custody of baby Holly. Viewers just don’t see that happening and are predicting a disposable character will be identified as the real murderer.

Every soap opera fan loves a romance, but any relationship Nicole has is doomed to fail. Arianne Zucker is no longer filming scenes. Her final air date will be sometime around Thanksgiving. This means that Brady and Nicole will definitely fall apart and as for Eric, it will be over soon after it begins. Some viewers are wondering what the point is if Nicole is going to leave Salem alone.

What do you think is going to happen with Eric and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives?

