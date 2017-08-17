Is Kailyn Lowry Raising Baby Lo Alone? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Not Expecting Baby Daddy Chris Lopez To Help Her

Kailyn Lowry is in no illusion that Chris Lopez will be as involved with their child as Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera are with Isaac and Lincoln, a recent report claims.

In fact, the Teen Mom 2 star was surprised when her third baby daddy actually showed up in the delivery room for the birth of her third son, who has yet to be given a name. Despite this, she doesn’t expect Chris to have a similar father-son relationship as with her other baby daddies.

But while she might be selling herself as a strong woman who can do just about anything, a source told Hollywood Life that Kailyn Lowry is actually “exhausted and emotional” especially now that she is recovering from giving birth because she is gearing up to raise the baby alone.

“Right now, Kailyn [Lowry] is just trying to rest as much as she can, and she’s bonding with the baby. She’s exhausted and emotional, but just really really happy that the baby is healthy and happy,” the insider reportedly close to the reality TV star claimed.

The source also revealed that while she is happy that Chris Lopez is showing interest in their child, she does not expect him to go full blast in raising the kid.

“Kailyn’s trying to take one day at a time when it comes to Chris, but she’s pretty much prepared to raise the baby as a single mom.”

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry was reportedly “praying” that Chris Lopez will have a change of heart when it comes to raising their newborn son simply because Kailyn doesn’t want the baby to grow without a father.

“The thought of her baby having to grow up without a father to guide and love him or her absolutely breaks Kailyn’s heart,” an insider told the Hollywood Life as cited by the Inquisitr.

During her third baby’s delivery, she was surprised that Chris decided to show up and even drove them home afterwards, the source added.

“Up until the last minute, the 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star didn’t think he would show, but he did and he even drove them home from the hospital.”

Despite this, Kailyn Lowry knows that Chris Lopez is no Javi or Jo and would not be as present as they are in the lives of their sons in the near future. Of course, she has already been proven wrong once, so there is still hope that her baby daddy No. 3 still has a change of heart.

“Kailyn is expecting Chris to dip in and out of the baby’s life, but that said, she doesn’t want to assume, because she was already proven wrong when it came to the delivery,” the source added.

After all, not many can resist the power of paternal love.

As for their reunion as lovers, Hollywood Life believes that that is a bridge they need to cross someday although there is still no definite course of action on this matter for Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez based on recent events.

By the looks of it, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three is not holding her breath for someone who hasn’t been around for most of her pregnancy.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]