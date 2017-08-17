Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Wows In Dance Recital, Adorable Photos Prove She’s A Star In The Making

Like mother, like daughter! Looks like Blue Ivy has taken after Beyonce’s interest in performing as she was recently spotted taking dance classes intently.

On Monday, photos of five-year-old Blue Ivy at a dance recital circulated online, which drew positive reactions from fans. In the photos, Beyonce and JAY-Z’s eldest child donned an adorable sequined costume, tutu, and taut ballerina bun.

Blue Ivy appeared really focused during her dance class as seen in the pictures. At one point, the young Carter can be seen sitting with her classmates while listening attentively to the instructor.

According to reports, the snaps were taken by photographer Gerard Sandoval. He even shared Blue Ivy’s recital photos on his Instagram page yesterday but deleted it shortly after. However, The Shade Room managed to take a few screenshots of the images and uploaded it back.

This is not the first time that Sir and Rumi’s big sister flaunted her dance moves. In June, Blue Ivy stole the spotlight during a ballet routine with her classmates.

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s first-born wowed the audience with her moves as they dance to the tune of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.” At one point, Blue Ivy even mouthed the lyrics of the song while dancing.

With Blue Ivy’s interest in performance arts, particularly dancing, many were quick to assume that Beyonce and JAY-Z definitely have a star in the making.

When Blue Ivy’s not busy busting a move in dance recitals, she’s taking on the role of “big sis” quite seriously. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, gushed about her granddaughter, adding that the youngster enjoys being a big sister.

Tina revealed to the news outlet that Blue Ivy has been helping Beyonce with diaper and feeding duties, adding that she was never jealous of her twin siblings.

“[Blue is] very proud and very excited. She is a good big sister, she really is.”

There were also claims that Blue Ivy helped picked the names of Sir and Rumi and has kept Beyonce company during her hospital stay.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z is reportedly taking his daddy duties to the next level. Apparently, the father of three is making sure that each of his children has been getting everything that they need.

In addition, reports claimed that the rapper is making sure that Blue Ivy is not left out, especially with the addition of Sir and Rumi. Despite his busy schedule, it has been revealed that JAY-Z has been spending a lot of time with his eldest child, adding that their relationship has grown since the arrival of twins.

Beyonce, on the other hand, managed to split her time with her three children. Last weekend, Beyonce and Blue Ivy were spotted spending time together at Kendrick Lamar’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Lemonade singer also shares her bonding moment with Blue Ivy on social media from time to time.

