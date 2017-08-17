Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With The Sweetest Messages Ever

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary by sharing sweet messages for each other.

Sharing a black and white photo from the moment they tied the knot on Instagram, the 59-year-old talk show host remembered her sweet beginning with her 44-year-old Australian-American wife.

“[Portia De Rossi] and I got married 9 years ago today,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 16.

“Being her wife is the greatest thing I am.”

According to E! News, the couple said their vows in front of a small group of friends and family on August 16, 2008, with motivational speaker Wayne Dyer leading the ceremony.

This event was also commemorated by singer Joshua Radin, who performed during their nuptials, by sharing a photo of him with the Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi during their special day on the same photo and video sharing social media platform.

“Nine years ago today, these two incredible women got married and asked me to sing some of my songs to them while they were celebrating their most special day.”

“It’s still one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” wrote Radin before sending his greetings to the happy couple.

E! News also compiled photos of the couple in a gallery, showcasing their most adorable snaps during their nine years of marriage, starting off with a photo of their wedding.

@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

While Ellen DeGeneres and her loving wife seem to have the perfect relationship since the day they said “I Do,” they were no stranger to hurdles that every celebrity couple has gone through: gossip.

In fact, in June, In Touch Weekly claimed that Ellen and Portia were headed for a divorce and even suggested that the 44-year-old actress might have a massive payout when they finally split because of loopholes on their prenuptial agreement.

“It’s happening. She and Portia are breaking up,” In Touch’s source claimed.

“Portia’s ring has been off for a while now, and though she would occasionally slip it on to show Ellen she was trying, that’s over now. There’s no turning back. It’s just a matter of time before the whole world knows.”

At the time, the insider allegedly close to the situation explained that Portia felt like Ellen didn’t let her be herself during the course of their marriage and needed to “break free” or else “she’s going to snap.”

However, this claim has been debunked by fact-checking website Gossip Cop, saying that the story was fabricated on the basis that Ellen DeGeneres was seen out and about without her wedding ring.

The outlet even shared an Instagram post from Portia that shows Ellen without her ring, something some married couples can do even if they aren’t actually divorcing their spouses.

Sunday writing partners A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Now that the famous Hollywood couple are commemorating their marriage for almost a decade with sweet messages and adorable Instagram throwback pictures, it goes without saying that they are stronger and more in love than ever.

We've been together so long that not only do we look like kids in this picture, but it was taken with a camera! Happy 9th, Thing. A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

