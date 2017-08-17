Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Are Hyped As They Post More C3 Pictures, Fans Criticize Israel’s Black Eye

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are excited to participate in their new ministry. After abandoning their South American work over undisclosed reasons, the reality TV stars have recently announced that they are now part of Cross Church College, or C3, and both are extremely pumped about it. In recent posts on their social media pages, Jill and Derick shared new pictures of their family enjoying the new church.

While their social media followers have been mostly supportive of the Dillards’ move to C3, some have noticed something a bit more disconcerting. In the photos that Jill and Derick recently uploaded, their first son Israel could be seen sporting a black eye again. Izzy’s bruises have been a point of criticism among the family’s critics for a while now, with Jill and Derick receiving flak on Twitter and Instagram for posting images of their firstborn child seemingly sporting injuries on his face and body in numerous occasions.

Looking at Jill Duggar’s latest Instagram post, it seems like Israel has yet another bruise below his right eye. The child’s new injury has managed to attract the attention of some of the reality TV star’s social media followers, with some stating that the child seems to be showing up injured in photographs rather frequently.

“Why does Israel always have black eyes? He’s two or three, and he’s had at least three (black eyes),” wrote one commenter.

Had a great time chillin' with these ladies @camilliejo @izzyjacobo1 yesterday @hogbcm @c3crosschurch #sororityrecruitment #lotsasnacks #lotsapinkshirts #lotsafun A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Derick Dillard’s announcement on Twitter has received the same type of reaction among his followers. When the reality TV star posted about his new church, some of his followers on the microblogging platform immediately noticed that Israel seems to be sporting an eye injury yet again. Some even called on the Counting On star to take his child to the doctor, seeing as he tends to get bruises often.

“Personally, I am more concerned with the repetitive black eyes your son sports. Four kids here ages 8-18, not one black eye yet,” one commenter wrote.

“What is ALWAYS wrong with poor Izzy’s eyes?!? IF that’s allergies, take the poor kid to the doc!!” wrote another commenter.

Israel’s tendency to show up in family photos seemingly with injuries to his face and body has been a point of concern for the Duggar family’s online community for a while now. Early last year, the reality TV couple found themselves in hot water after images of 9-month-old Izzy emerged featuring what appears to be bruises on the child’s head and leg, according to a report from Star Pulse.

While bruises among growing children are considered typical during the development process of a child, some of the Duggar family’s critics have noted that Israel’s injuries might be the cause of negligent parenting. Others even go a bit further, speculating that the reality TV couple might be using blanket training, an intense form of discipline, on the child.

Had fun hangin with this guy at the #c3cookout last night! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

What do you think about Jill and Derick Dillard’s latest social media photos? Do you think Israel’s bruises are completely normal, or is the reality TV couple a bit too hands-off with their child? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and their growing family are featured in Counting On, which is scheduled to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Jill Duggar/Instagram]