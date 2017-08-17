‘Alaskan Bush People’ News: Rain Brown Shares Heartbreaking Videos Talking About Her Mom’s Cancer

The Brown family of Alaskan Bush People is dealing with a lot right now. Ami Brown shared that she has lung cancer and now her family is by her side in the lower 48 states while she gets treatments done. Radar Online shared that her daughter, Rain Brown, recently shared videos of herself dealing with the heartbreak of her mom being sick.

These videos were posted on Rain Brown’s social network and she isn’t holding back at all. In one video, Rain thanks the fans for all of the support they are giving her and even fights back tears. She explains that she can’t answer any questions about her mom and how she is doing right now, but says that she will answer them when she can. Rain is still making sure that she has a positive outlook on life while dealing with her mom’s battle with cancer. Of course, she is a bit emotional when discussing her mom’s illness and this is totally understandable.

Rain Brown has also been posting pictures of herself in front of what looks like the rental house the family was living in. It is rumored now that they have moved on and are living in a hotel. If they are going to go back to Alaska, then nobody really knows when or what is going to happen. It sounds like they have been living in the lower 48 states since the start of the summer so that Ami Brown could get treatments done.

Right now, the Brown family isn’t sharing a lot about Ami’s condition. The details are coming out on fan sites and on Alaskan Bush People. The fans would like to know more and the fact that Rain Brown is posting some makes them hopeful more information will come out soon. For now, nobody really knows whether the Brown family will ever move back to Alaska.

Do you feel like Ami Brown and the family should be sharing more about her condition with fans? Do you feel like Ami Brown is going to end up revealing more on Alaskan Bush People? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Alaskan Bush People on Discovery.

Testing out a new way to part my hair what do y'all guys think ???? #stayhappy #staystrong #changeisgood A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]