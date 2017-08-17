WWE Rumors: Site Of ‘SummerSlam’ Spoils Main Event And Huge Surprise For Next Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

On Sunday night, the superstars from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will bring SummerSlam to life and anything can happen, but we may actually already know. Once again, the pay-per-view will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as will Raw on the following night, and those running the arena’s social media may have gotten ahead of themselves. In the last week, a few tweets may have spoiled the PPV main event and a huge surprise for Monday.

Early on Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the Barclays Center took to promoting their huge WWE events coming up on Sunday and Monday. As reported by PW Mania, one of their tweets was for Monday Night Raw on August 21, and it revealed that Brock Lesnar will be there in person.

Unfortunately for those that saw it, there was another bit of information in the tweet that was quickly deleted, but many still caught what it said.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Champion “The Beast” @BrockLesnar will be live on @WWE #RAW this Monday, 8/21! pic.twitter.com/FUAr7G2Bi7 — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 16, 2017″

As you can see, it is saying that Brock Lesnar will be the Universal Champion on Monday night which means he would be the one winning in the main event of SummerSlam.

Many said that they just said this because he is the current WWE Universal Champion, but it doesn’t mean that SummerSlam was spoiled. Others pointed out the storyline where Paul Heyman said his client would leave WWE if he lost the Universal Title this Sunday at the PPV.

If Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be on Monday Night Raw, that seems to mean he will still be the champion by that time.

This tweet was deleted, but the Barclays Center Twitter account posted another spoiler-filled announcement last week. Everyone knows that John Cena is currently listed as a “free agent” and set to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, but Pop Culture caught a tweet that may have spoiled his return date to Raw.

We’re 10 days away from @WWE Monday Night RAW. Don’t miss Free Agent @JohnCena live here in Brooklyn on 8/21! #WWEBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/d4dMrsT5eW — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 11, 2017

A couple of weeks ago, the Inquisitr reported that the official website of WWE was promoting John Cena’s scheduled appearance at No Mercy in September. That pay-per-view is a Raw-exclusive event and as of now, he’s still doing work on SmackDown Live.

With his free agent status, he can jump brands as he sees fit, but it appears he’s headed for Monday nights very soon. It’s just interesting that the Barclays Center left this tweet up but deleted the one about Lesnar.

For now, all of this needs to be taken as rumor and speculation as it may have been a mistake by the Barclays Center or it could have been someone posting something way too early.

No matter what ends up happening, WWE has the ability to change things up at the last minute and alter these spoilers if they’re actually true. SummerSlam still has to take place on Sunday night before Monday Night Raw can begin, and that’s a lot of decision making that needs to be done. Either way, it will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar is still the Universal Champion and if free agent John Cena shows up for Team Red.

[Featured Image by WWE]