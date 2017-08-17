Josh Murray Reveals He Should Have Stepped Away From Amanda Stanton, Andi Dorfman Relationships

Josh Murray fell in love twice on reality television and ended up engaged twice. Fans first watched Josh on The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman and then he met Amanda Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise. Us Magazine shared the news that Josh is now saying that he should have stepped away from both of those relationships.

Josh says during both relationships there were points where he wanted to walk away and should have, but he obviously didn’t do it. Josh went on to explain that you can’t change people when you don’t like things about them. Josh went on to explain saying, “I have learned that you can either accept that or if you can’t deal with that, then you need to move on. The longer that you wait to move on from that relationship, the worse it gets.”

Murray learned a lot about himself during these relationships and now knows that he is a bit of a people pleaser. He also admits to not always going with his gut and worrying too much about what people think.

Josh Murray has been through a lot over the last couple of years. He publicly dated Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton and it didn’t work out. Then Josh went on the show Famously Single to try and figure out why he couldn’t find that perfect person. After that, he moved on to join the app Hinge and he is using this to help him find love. He admits that if he sees someone he is interested in on the streets, then it is hard for him to go up to them and try to talk to them.

For now, it doesn’t sound like Josh Murray will be finding love on reality television once again. Amanda Stanton is back on Bachelor in Paradise again this season trying to find love. The Inquisitr recently shared that Josh also revealed his thoughts on Amanda moving on and starting to date Robby Hayes on the show. It does look like she may have found her match on reality television once again.

Are you shocked to hear Josh Murray say he should have stepped away from his relationships with Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton? Do you think that it worked out the way it should in the end? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday nights on ABC.

