WWE News: Brie Bella Knows ‘For A Fact’ That Daniel Bryan Will Wrestle Again, Says He Has Found A Way

It has been a year and a half since Daniel Bryan retired from WWE and all in-ring wrestling action, but it certainly does appear as if he isn’t truly finished. All this time, he has stayed with the company working in an on-air role, but he has not kept it a secret that he wants to wrestle again one day. As he looks for ways to correct the issues in his head, his wife Brie Bella has now confirmed that she knows “for a fact” he will wrestle again one day.

Brie said her husband will wrestle, even if it isn’t for WWE.

During a recent interview on the From The Top Rope podcast, Brie spoke on a number of topics and the majority of it was about Daniel Bryan. She said that he has been working non-stop to find some kind of treatment that will work on healing his brain and he’s actually found one.

“From that moment…which was pretty much two years ago…he has been doing every kind of testing to every kind of experiment you can imagine for the brain. And, he actually found one. It’s this oxygen hyperbaric chamber or something.”

As reported by Cageside Seats, the treatment that Brie Bella is speaking of is Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment or HBOT.

HBOT uses high-pressure oxygen as a drug to help treat basic pathophysiologic processes and their diseases. Brie Bella says that Bryan has found success with this treatment and that he has already used it at least 40 times.

When it all comes down to it, Daniel Bryan is devoted to returning to the ring and Brie says she knows he will definitely get back to wrestling again and she supports him fully.

“And…I told Bryan, ‘You do have a daughter, so always remember that. But if the doctors finally give you the green light,’ I go, ‘Go! This is your dream and passion. You have one life to live and I will never hold you back.’ “Because I love to wrestle, and I would hate if someone told me you can’t do it. And if WWE doesn’t allow it, then I said, ‘Go somewhere else. It’s all on you.’ Obviously, he would love to be able to get back in that WWE ring, but I know for a fact my husband is going to find his way back to the ring. He honestly is.”

As it currently stands, Bryan’s contract with WWE is expected to run into the fall of 2018. By that time, if WWE’s doctors don’t clear him, he may choose to not re-sign with the company and head to New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor or Global Force Wrestling or anywhere that will allow him to wrestle.

Doctors have been known to use HBOT to help treat strokes, autism, dementia, traumatic brain injuries, and a number of cerebral disorders. If it works for Daniel Bryan and the condition of his brain improves, it’s not out of the question for him to get into the ring.

There is no way of knowing if WWE’s doctors would clear Daniel Bryan to return to the ring and let him wrestle again if this HBOT works. Many doctors could end up saying that his brain is in better condition and he’s free to be an active wrestler again, but WWE may simply not take on the liability. No matter where it is, though, Brie Bella says her husband will have her support to return to wrestling if he’s cleared and if he really wants to do it.

