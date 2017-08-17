‘Game Of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke Reveals Which Character Is More Popular Than Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke has become a household name after portraying the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the mega successful HBO fantasy drama television series, Game of Thrones. However, it seems that fans are not keen on the actress’ real-life persona as nobody knew who she was during an event that she attended. The actress then claimed that her GoT co-star that she was with at the time was more popular than her.

Emilia Clarke shared and fondly recalls what it’s like to go out with Kit Harington (Jon Snow). The 30-year-old actress shared an incident that revealed the popularity of her Game Of Thrones Season 7 co-star.

When the duo went to an event two years ago, Emilia Clarke recalled that everyone instantly recognized Kit Harington while no one knew who she was.

Even though she can be considered as one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood right now, evidently, people are still having a hard time recognizing Emilia Clarke without her famous, long Khaleesi blonde hair.

Unlike Kit Harington, who was immediately surrounded by Game of Thrones fans, Emilia Clarke revealed that people had a hard time recognizing her even if she was just right in front of them.

“We went to a FKA Twigs gig and it was mental. I went to the loo and in the cubicle on either side the girls were like, ‘That’s Jon Snow out there! Don’t know who that random girl is…'”

Orrrrange you going to ask me what's got me so happy?! #theabilitytomakethatpunifyoureallywannaknow… #totallyjuicedyapeelme? #exsqueezemewhileidropthemic???????? A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Aug 10, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

With Emilia Clarke’s humor and Kit Harington’s charm, it’s no surprise that fans have been shipping the two to become an item in real life. Unfortunately for the fans, their hopes of a romantic relationship for the co-stars will just remain as wishful thinking.

Whispers and speculations of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke dating have been making its rounds on the Internet. As it turns out, fans were just heavily shipping the co-stars.

However, the actor is very much taken by another Game Of Thrones actress, Rose Leslie.

It has been reported that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) are still very much in love with each other despite multiple breakup rumors. In fact, the Game Of Thrones Season 7 star and his real-life girlfriend have been spotted together in public numerous times. And by the looks of it, there is definitely no hint that there is trouble in paradise.

It is quite understandable that fans are still hoping for a Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke romance, especially now that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have finally met on the show. But for now, the co-stars are just brushing off the romance rumors and are just happy to be working together on the set.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]