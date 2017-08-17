Donald Trump’s Father ‘KKK’ Google Searches Up 70 Percent: Fred Trump Was Arrested At 1927 Ku Klux Klan Riot

According to Google, the term “Donald Trump father KKK” is up 70 percent. That’s because the dad of President Donald Trump, Fred Trump, is being linked to the KKK via an article from the blog Boing Boing about the Ku Klux Klan, according to the Independent. While Trump has claimed to know nothing about David Duke, former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, others are begging to differ and claiming that Trump has more history with white supremacy or white supremacists than he may want to let on. “Frederick Christ Trump Sr.” was the full name of Trump’s dad, a man who died in 1999. Photos of Fred Trump can be seen in the Getty Images gallery of photos.

Even though Trump decided not to run for president in 2000 as a member of the Reform Party due to the fact that the party included a member of the KKK in Duke, an event that took place on Memorial Day in 1927 is linking the Trump name to the KKK once more, and has folks searching for more information about Fred and the Ku Klux Klan. On that day, there was a brawl in the Bronx led by Italian fascists; two Italian men ended up killed by anti-fascists. In Jamaica, Queens, on the same day, about 1,000 members of the Klan marched through the neighborhood, resulting to the arrest of seven of the marchers. One of those men arrested was Fred Trump, whose address was listed as 175-24 Devonshire Road in Jamaica.

Although Donald had a brother whose name was also Fred, that Fred was not yet born when the 1927 arrest of Fred Trump took place. The impetus for the KKK march was a flier that touted “Native-born Protestant Americans” were having their liberty and democratic rights tramped upon by “Roman Catholic police of New York City.” Despite the news of Donald’s father being arrested in the KKK melee, it isn’t clear what role — if any — Fred played in the KKK riot. Updated reports state that Trump’s father was arrested “on a charge of refusing to disperse from a parade when ordered to do so.”

President Trump claimed that the arrest of his father at the KKK riot never happened. Trump called the reports of his father’s arrest at a KKK riot “nonsense.”

As Rachel @maddow reported last night, Fred Trump, Donald's father, marched w/the KKK in 1927. Like father like son https://t.co/HLeOBQLSO1 — ~Furyu (@furyu_me) August 16, 2017

[Featured Image by AP Images]