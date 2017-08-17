‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From August 16 Episode Include Power Of Veto Results, Double Eviction Hints

This Big Brother 19 recap reveals spoilers from the August 16 episode. Alex Ow had become the Head of Household for the second time this summer and was ready to use that power again. Now it was time to see how the Week 7 Veto Competition turned out and if the Power of Veto got used over the weekend. It would all set the stage for the first member of the BB19 jury to get named on Thursday night (August 17). This Episode 23 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Wednesday, August 16, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

Recapping what took place during Episode 22 back on Sunday night (August 13), Alex Ow had to name two nominees for eviction, but first, the BB19 house had to play out the latest Temptation Competition. Matt Clines went out to intentionally throw it so that Cody Nickson couldn’t play for the Power of Veto and Matt succeeded in losing it. Matt became the first nominee for the week, while Mark Jansen gained safety from nomination and eviction. Alex then nominated Jason Dent and Elena Davies for eviction.

This August 16 Big Brother 19 recap begins immediately after the “previously on Big Brother” segment of Episode 23. Following the Nomination Ceremony, most of the house seemed quite pleased with what had taken place. Elena Davies noted in a Diary Room session that it was annoying to be nominated again, but that she felt safe for the week. Cody Nickson also had a Diary Room session where he noted that he didn’t have very many avenues left to take to prolong his life in the game.

A segment was presented showing how close the alliance is between Paul Abrahamian and Alex Ow, but that hasn’t been a secret to anyone watching the CBS episodes or subscribing to the live feeds online. When it came time to pick players for the Veto Competition, Mark Jansen and Paul Abrahamian joined Alex Ow, Matt Clines, Jason Dent, and Elena Davies in playing for the Power of Veto. Alex had her choice, picking Paul, and doing a terrible job at keeping that primary alliance much of a secret in the BB19 house.

Kevin Schlehuber and Cody Nickson sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation in a later segment that had been a major part of some Big Brother 19 spoilers on social media. Cody revealed that he has a 5-year-old daughter that he had given up time with this summer to be in the house. Kevin swore to keep the information to himself, as well as some other details that didn’t quite make it to the one-hour episode. It was then time to head to the backyard to play for the Power of Veto.

The Veto Competition was a familiar one, using a launcher to put an arrow on a board of points. It was played in rounds, with the lowest score getting eliminated each time. The person eliminated then had to open a “prize” that was theirs to keep unless someone else chose to take it away. There was the potential for a lot of drama between the BB19 cast members, as has been the case in a number of past seasons. This is where some amusing Big Brother 19 spoilers had made a path straight to social media.

Paul Abrahamian was eliminated first in the Veto Competition and his prize was the Power of Veto, but the next five eliminated houseguests could steal his necklace. Mark Jansen was out second and he got a Colorado vacation that he decided to keep. Jason Dent was third out, taking the Power of Veto from Paul and sticking him with a punishment to be connected to another houseguest for the next 48 hours in sky diving outfits. Matt Clines was out fourth, getting the unitard punishment. He traded it for the Veto.

Just Elena Davies and Alex Ow remained and they made a deal not to punish each other. Alex drew her prize and it was $5,000. Alex decided to keep her prize rather than trade it. Elena then chose a “Camp Guide” punishment that meant she would have to put up a camp and cook hot dogs for the entire BB19 house every time an announcement got made. Elena broke her promise, took the $5,000 from Alex, and gave Alex the punishment. Alex was really mad and stated she would have no problem if Elena went home right now.

Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott made their tandem sky diving outfits look like fun, but it also had to be miserable for the duo. Jason Dent had a full “extreme” costume and every time an announcement was made he had to get up and celebrate. Then there was Alex Ow, who has one of the worst punishments that Big Brother has ever handed out. Every time she heard a bugle sound, she had to go set up a full campsite, including pitching a tent. Then she had to cook hot dogs for the BB19 house, even if they didn’t want them.

Alex had trouble getting the propane grill back together but she did it.. she’s so loaded down when fully packed lol #bb19 pic.twitter.com/Lxe7yk4wNv — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 15, 2017

Matt Clines got to invite five people to join him for an Outback Steakhouse dinner since he won the Power of Veto. He chose to invite Mark Jansen, Elena Davies, Paul Abrahamian, Alex Ow, and Jason Dent. Paul gave up his spot so that Christmas Abbott could take it. The six houseguests then went to the backyard and enjoyed the best dinner they have had in the Big Brother 19 house.

tandems take their final ride, trashing Kevin all the way #bb19 pic.twitter.com/NW3A7HPA1Y — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 15, 2017

There was some campaigning done by Cody Nickson to get the BB19 house to save him, but he didn’t have many people willing to hear him out. At the Veto Ceremony, Matt Clines used the Power of Veto to save Jason Dent from the block, forcing Alex Ow to name a replacement nominee. Alex went with Cody, putting him on the block next to Elena Davies and Matt for the August 17 Eviction Ceremony.

That brings an end to the August 16 Big Brother 19 recap, with the episode ending on a lot of sullen faces. For fans who aren’t aware of it, the live feeds are going down soon and a report by the Inquisitr covers all of that information and some additional Big Brother 19 spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]