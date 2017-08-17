Who Got Voted Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? Week 1 Results

Fans watched the first results show on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight as America’s votes were counted to determine which acts moved on to the semifinals and which acts headed home on AGT 2017. So, who got voted off America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out those Week 1 quarterfinal results below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

Heading into tonight, viewers knew that seven acts on AGT Season 12 would be moving on and five acts would be heading home. Tyra Banks was ready to deliver the results, and the judges on America’s Got Talent 2017 were ready to save one of the acts, when the time came. The big excitement heading into the night was the return of Grace VanderWaal, the Season 11 winner and recent Teen Choice Award winner.

The night is kicked off with Tyra Banks in the house as well as an in-depth look at the performances from last night. Then fans find out that the Dunkin’ Save is back, as America will get one more chance to vote on the sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-place acts. One will be saved by America, one will be saved by the judges, and the other act will be eliminated. The acts competing for the Dunkin’ Save tonight on AGT 2017 were Christian Guardino, Just Jerk, and Yoli Mayor.

The first results of the night are:

Safe – In The Stairwell

In The Stairwell Eliminated – Artyon and Paige

More results on America’s Got Talent 2017, as Tyra Banks calls up three more acts. The results are:

Safe – Preacher Lawson

Preacher Lawson Eliminated – The Singing Trump and Puddles Pity Party

After the delivery of the first AGT results, Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal takes the stage. She has had some big success since winning last summer, which included getting a key to her city. She sings her new single, “Moonlight.”

After her wonderful performance, America’s Got Talent 2017 gets back to results, as Tyra Banks calls up two more acts. The results are:

Safe – Darci Lynne and Angelica Hale

There are two more acts looking to get their fate before the Dunkin’ Save results are revealed. The results are:

Safe – Billy & Emily England

Billy & Emily England Eliminated – Bello Nock

The final three acts take the stage on America’s Got Talent 2017. The vote for the Dunkin’ Save is now closed and America saved Christian Guardino, which means he is heading to the semifinals.

RT because @christiansings got the #DunkinSave and is heading to the Semifinals thanks to YOU! #AGTResults pic.twitter.com/kufWdmjaOv — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 17, 2017

Time for the judges to save one of the final two acts of the night, Just Jerk or Yoli Manor. Mel B and Howie Mandel vote to save Just Jerk and Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell vote to save Yoli Manor. Because of the tie, the results go back to the original votes by America and Yoli Manor received more votes, so she is safe tonight and Just Jerk is eliminated.

The AGT results are done for tonight. What do you think?

[Featured Image by NBC]