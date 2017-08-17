‘Little People, Big World’ Starts Filming Season 13 With Tori Roloff & Baby Jackson

Rejoice, Little People, Big World fans! TLC has resumed filming the lives of the various members of the Roloff family in Oregon.

On Wednesday evening (Aug. 15), Tori Roloff posted a brief video on Instagram Stories that said she was filming her first interview segment of the upcoming 13th season. The clip, which was apparently recorded by Tori, panned from Jackson lying in his carrier on the floor to a camera crew and back again.

TLC camera crews will have a lot of family storylines to follow this season. In the Season 12 finale, Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed Baby Jackson into the world after nine months of anticipation. Since then, Little People, Big World fans have had to depend on photos and short videos posted on social media to follow his progress, so the return of one-hour LPBW episodes will afford viewers their first opportunity to see Baby J for extended periods of time.

And Jackson isn’t the only baby that will be taking center stage on Little People, Big World this fall. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their first child, a baby girl, on Aug. 31. On Wednesday, Audrey posted an Instagram Story video of her daughter kicking and moving around in her belly, and then asked any of her followers who may have experience being nine months pregnant while “enduring a remodel” of their home to share their “insight and advice” with her.

Since Little People, Big World has resumed filming, Season 13 viewers will likely get the chance to see the birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter, as well as the couple’s big move into their new house.

Even though we can't be in Guelph doesn't mean we can't cheer on our favorite soccer player!! Go daddy go!! #wdg2017 #worlddwarfgames2017 #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

And that’s not all that’s going on. On Aug. 5, Molly Roloff married Joel Silvius in a rustic ceremony on Roloff Farms. While Molly hasn’t been featured on LPBW much since going off to college a few years ago, fans are hoping that TLC camera crews were on hand to film the big event — just like they were for the weddings of Zach and Tori and Jeremy and Audrey — and she might appear in the new season.

Meanwhile, wayward son Jacob came back to town to attend his sister Molly’s wedding and has stuck around to help Jeremy and Audrey finish remodeling their house, which has some Little People, Big World fans hoping that he may appear in Season 13 episodes after walking away from the show in 2016.

But don’t hold your breath.

While Jacob seems to be getting along better with his family after his public break from the series, he makes it clear in his new book, Verbing, that he wants nothing to do with the “fake” show, claiming that it depicts his family as “caricatures” of themselves.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in Little People, Big World Season 13? Baby Jackson? The birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter? AWOL siblings Molly and Jacob? What about Matt and Amy? Tell us in the comments section below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook]