‘Dragon Age’ Producer Wishes They Had Done Things More Like ‘The Witcher 3’ And Went ‘All In On Next Gen’

Following the release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, many developers were faced with the decision of whether they should develop their upcoming titles for the new platforms or continue making games for the more established previous generation consoles. Several big franchises, including Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed and BioWare’s Dragon Age games, were instead released across both generations to ensure that they could reach as wide an audience as possible rather than choose one over the other.

The idea of a game existing on the new consoles as well as their last-gen equivalents led many to question if they were truly getting a product that took full advantage of the newer systems’ capabilities if the less powerful hardware could still run it. In time, titles like Destiny and Grand Theft Auto V eventually dropped support for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 after reaching a point where nothing more could be added to these consoles.

While many developers opted for dual releases across console generations, others decided to completely leave the old platforms behind in order to focus entirely on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red, for instance, announced that The Witcher 3 wouldn’t be on the last generation platforms. Working exclusively with the new consoles meant that the team would not have to make design sacrifices and could build a much larger world.

Now that they have had time to reflect on their choices, some developers now regret their initial decision to make titles also available on the previous generation of consoles. Belonging to this camp, Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah recently told fans on Twitter that he wasn’t happy with the last-gen versions of Dragon Age: Inquisition and now wishes they had followed The Witcher 3 developer’s lead and not released their game for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

“CD PROJEKT made the right call going all in on next gen.”

Darrah explained that he was never happy with how Dragon Age: Inquisition was optimized for the older consoles. Additionally, the Dragon Age series producer went on to say that it was unfortunate that he had to make the call to not release Inquisition‘s final story DLC on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 due to hardware limitations.

Hopefully, BioWare will get their chance to show fans what they can do with a Dragon Age title that was designed from the ground up for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw recently revealed that they already have a rough idea of what might happen in the next two Dragon Age games.

