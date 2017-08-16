Keri Harwood, 28: Arrested Mom Allegedly Sold Child Porn, Snapchat Videos Of Her Own 3- And 6-Year-Old Kids

Keri Harwood is a 28-year-old mom who has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing her own children, a 3-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, Keri allegedly abused her own children and sold the child porn videos to a man. As a result, Harwood was arrested on Sunday, August 13, and now faces child molestation charges. Keri also faces counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Heavy. Keri’s alleged crimes were discovered when Harwood’s friend received Keri’s Gmail login information in order to play Pokemon GO, but the friend discovered the alleged child porn videos in Keri’s account in the process, with the videos including the sexual abuse of Harwood’s own young kids.

Keri is from New River, Arizona, which is located approximately 40 miles north of Phoenix. Now Harwood lives at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, according to KSAZ, and faces a bail that has been set at $150,000. Keri can be seen in photos on Heavy, which show Harwood on her Facebook page. The relationship with the man to whom Keri allegedly sent the child porn videos began when Harwood sold Snapchat videos showing herself masturbating.‌ The masturbation videos were sold to a man that Harwood met online for about $50 to $115.

Harwood later moved on from selling Snapchat streaming videos of herself masturbating to videos containing child porn, wherein Harwood was allegedly paid even more to sexually abuse her own children. Those child porn videos reportedly commanded between $500 and $600. The married mother allegedly sexually abused her children when her husband, Cody, was at work. Harwood and her husband moved to New River in March 2017, but a neighbor reported seeing lots of “cars, and men with guns and carrying shields” at their place, saying it looked like an army. On Instagram, Harwood calls herself “Reddsapple Chick” and is against gun control, with claims that Adolf Hitler was also against gun control.

The photos from Harwood’s Facebook page were uploaded prior to the Facebook page being deleted. Harwood previously worked at a car dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, as a customer service administrator.

[Featured Image by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office/AP Images]