‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Clashes With Jack, Hilary Back To Scheming, Ravi’s Big Confession

Young and the Restless spoilers are all about love, trust, and regrets. Jack seems to be making a move against Billy and Victoria. This will ultimately lead to a major conflict between Phyllis and Jack. Cane will make a shady deal as Hilary tries her hand on another scheme. Meanwhile, Ashley and Ravi had a hot night at the cabin and Ravi is bound to make a big confession.

Unlucky Streak

Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) life will just get more complicated as she tries to overcome one challenge after another. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victoria will learn Hochman (Ben Hermes) is a con. Jack (Peter Bergman) was behind the bridge loan contract which would have placed Jack in control of the company.

Victoria will figure out Hochman and Cane had a deal, and this will lead to a major outburst. Unfortunately, getting angry at the man she almost placed her faith in after a one-night stand will have serious consequences. Young and the Restless spoilers hint this would push Jack to take a different course of action to take over the company but that’s not all.

Vicky will be outraged once she figures out what’s going on but her outburst will be caught on tape, thanks to Hilary’s gossip sleuthing skills. Given Hilary’s penchant for delivering the most scandalous gossip in town, she will not waste any time in bringing the story on air. On Friday’s episode of Young and the Restless, Hilary will pre-empt a segment to deliver her exclusive news. Meanwhile, Victoria will receive a message to turn on the Hilary Hour. It’s definitely going to be a challenging time for Victoria, and getting out of this scandal would not just hurt her but the company, as well.

Today on #YR, Ashley and Ravi experience cabin fever and Billy & Victor join forces. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uy6ZBuxNhO pic.twitter.com/2AIlWo6ug0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2017

Underhanded Moves

While Victoria struggles with her health, Jack has been scheming to bring her down. Cane and Benjamin Hochman had a deal which looked quite legitimate. However, the guy made a deal with Jack too, and it involves bringing down Brash and Sassy.

Phyllis has been siding with Jack but it seems like she’s done helping him with his backroom deals. Jack may be trying to pull Victoria down but Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) knows Billy will be affected by the situation too. Young and the Restless spoilers hint she is going to let Jack know how she feels about their newest schemes.

Today on #YR, Jack recruits a new partner in crime and Victoria turns to Chelsea for advice. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/YKQTx2cIta pic.twitter.com/LvqP9HfvTe — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 11, 2017

The Aftermath

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Ashley and Ravi have to face the consequences of spending the night together. It seems like Ashley finally gave in to her feelings. She followed her heart and decided to sleep with Ravi. However, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashley might have a different reaction, the morning after. Ravi will reassure her that he has no regrets about what happened. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Ashley would have to make a decision on how her relationship with Ravi will fare from this point forward -that is if she is brave enough to do so.

TODAY: Billy forms an unlikely alliance and Sharon enlists Scott’s help to find Crystal. #YR pic.twitter.com/k5NdmSKHer — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 16, 2017

