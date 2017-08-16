Rachel Lindsay Speaks Out About Bryan Abasolo’s Mom Pushing For Babies Already

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo just got engaged on The Bachelorette. The viewers just saw it all happen, but they actually got engaged about three months ago. The couple is just now allowed to be in the public eye. Now Us Magazine is sharing that Rachel says that Bryan’s mom is already pushing them to have babies.

At the recent BarkBox for Target collaboration launch Rachel opened up about her thoughts on all of this. Rachel said that Bryan’s mom is actually ready for them to have babies and would be happy if the two started a family right away. At this time, they aren’t even planning their wedding yet really, so it would be surprising if they decided to start a family this soon.

Rachel Lindsay did share that she wants to wait on having babies until they get married. She wants a winter wedding and said it could be in 2017 or 2018. Rachel is having fun planning babies and says that they do want three or four. It doesn’t sound like there is any trouble in paradise at this time. Rachel and Bryan are really excited about their future. They are planning one addition to their family, though. Rachel already has her dog Copper, who was seen on the show, and she said that Bryan wants them to get a small dog together as well.

Another update that Rachel Lindsay shared is that they haven’t decided where they are going to live just yet. They want to be together and LA is looking pretty good, but no decision has been made yet. They are just adjusting to each other’s schedules and getting used to being together. You never know if Rachel and Bryan might announce that they are going to end up having a television wedding soon.

Right now, you can watch the guys who Rachel didn’t pick on Bachelor in Paradise. Several of them are on the show and trying to find love once again. It is possible one of them could be cast as The Bachelor as well.

