‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fake Adrienne Misses Sonny’s Hearing, Bonnie Goes On Shopping Spree Instead

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will miss Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) court hearing. Apparently, she will be too busy out on a shopping spree. The real Adrienne would never miss an important date like that, especially since Sonny is her child. Will this tip Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) off that something is very wrong with this woman?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Sonny Kiriakis will have to appear in court. As fans recall, he confessed to killing Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). However, after comparing notes with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), he has the realization that he didn’t commit murder. Sonny’s family plans on being at the court hearing. However, one important person is missing and that is Sonny’s mother and Justin’s ex-wife, Adrienne.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the disappearance is because Bonnie, who is pretending to be Adrienne, was busy out shopping. Justin and Adrienne talk about her absence from an important court date for their son. She apologizes and just happens to mention that she left Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Upon hearing about the romantic breakup, Justin is thrilled. Justin and Adrienne kiss and he wants something more, but the time isn’t right. Later, he will let her move into the Kiriakis mansion.

However, there is even more relationship drama ahead. Last week, Bonnie let Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) know about her instant attraction toward Lucas. Anjelica gave her a stern warning, so Bonnie broke Lucas’ heart. Now, he is drinking away his sorrows. He will probably still be drunk when he has sex with Bonnie. Due to having too much alcohol in his system, he probably won’t even notice that Adrienne’s body is a bit different.

With the news that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will reunite, this game won’t last much longer. It is only a matter of time before Anjelica’s entire plan goes up in smoke. Then, Lucas, Adrienne, and Justin will have to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

What do you think of these explosive Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Will Justin Kiriakis realize that Adrienne is not herself? How much longer will Bonnie Lockhart be allowed to play with people’s hearts?

