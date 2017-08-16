Dean Unglert Shares His Thoughts On Being ‘The Bachelor’ 2018

There are many names being thrown around about who should be cast as The Bachelor 2018, and it turns out that Dean Unglert is sharing his thoughts on if he would do the job or not. Us Magazine shared what Dean had to say about it all. He is on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, so of course, if he finds love there he won’t be available for the show.

Dean was a fan favorite on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette so it isn’t shocking at all that everyone would be interested in him being picked as the next guy to hand out roses. When asked about it, Dean said, “I would of course be flattered to be presented an opportunity like that.” He has said before that he would support Peter Kraus if he got the job, though. Peter and Dean are really good friends, so more than likely, either one would be happy for the other one if they got the job.

Dean was on Ben Higgins and Ashley I’s podcast when he talked about it all. Dean went on to explain, “I would never say no to an opportunity, especially of that magnitude, right away. I would definitely have to consider it quite a bit.” Being cast as The Bachelor means a chance to find love with 25 wonderful women, but it also comes with a big paycheck.

Another thing that Dean Unglert shared is that he could see himself proposing to someone after eight or nine weeks. He shared that he would have never been on The Bachelorette if he couldn’t see that happening. One thing that Peter Kraus and Rachel Lindsay couldn’t agree on was the fact that Peter wasn’t ready to propose right away, which makes it hard to see him as The Bachelor. Dean did say if he got the job he would want to focus more on fun and just see if the romance comes along the way. Here is what else Dean had to say.

“I think that I handle scrutiny well but I still let it affect me way more than I want it to. And I think at the end of the day, that would be the biggest hurdle for me to overcome. I don’t really have an interest in pursuing 20 different women outside of the show, not even one the show really. I would like to find a relationship that would allow me to be with that person for the rest of my life. I’m not interested in going out and playing a bunch of women and hooking up with as many people as possible. So be able to go on and find somebody I can spend the rest of my life with I think is obviously the purest joy that can come from that. That’s not really an interest of mine, to play the field.”

Bachelor in Paradise premiers tomorrow – yet another opportunity to make a fool out of myself on national television. Hip, hip, Jorge! A post shared by Dean Michael Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Right now, fans are watching Dean Unglert on Bachelor in Paradise, and it looks like things are going well for him starting out. The fans are going to have to wait and see if Dean finds love on the show or not.

I like this human. I think I'm going to keep him A post shared by Dean Michael Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Do you think that Dean Unglert would be perfect for The Bachelor 2018? Who else could you see doing the job? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday nights on ABC. Next week it is also on Tuesday night with a new episode.

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]