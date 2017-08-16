Emma Stone Surpasses Jennifer Lawrence As Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actress, How Much Did She Make In 2017?

Following her Oscar win for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role” for her role in La La Land earlier this year, it should come as no surprise that Emma Stone has just been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress.

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence took the title as Hollywood’s top-earning female when she raked in $46 million according to Forbes. Lawrence was named the highest-paid actress in 2015 as well, mostly due to the success of the Hunger Games franchise. Surprisingly, Emma Stone didn’t even break into the Top 10 of the list in 2016.

But this year, Forbes reports that Stone has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence by earning a $26 million paycheck from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. This figure, of course, is before taxes and all other fees but it’s not too shabby for the 28-year-old rising star. Her box-office hit La La Land accounted for most the actress’s paycheck when the movie raked in $445.3 million. Stone didn’t appear in any other films in 2016 but will play Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes later this year.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is Jennifer Aniston, who makes most of her salary endorsing products like Smartwater, Emirates Airlines, and Aveeno. The former Friends star also appeared in Mother’s Day, The Yellow Birds and Office Christmas Party over the last year and also voiced a character in the animated film, Storks.

Jennifer Lawrence dropped to No. 3 on the list, earning $24 million. Forbes goes on to say that Lawrence can attribute this year’s paycheck to her endorsement with Dior as well as her upcoming roles in the films Mother! and Red Sparrow. Emma Watson is the only newcomer on the list, coming in at No. 6 with $14 million earned between June of 2016 and June of 2017. This, of course, was mostly due to her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, which earned a cool $1.26 billion at the box office and is the highest-grossing film so far this year.

Here is the complete rundown of actresses who earned a spot on the Forbes‘ list:

Emma Stone, $26 million Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million Melissa McCarthy, $18 million Mila Kunis, $15.5 million Emma Watson, $14 million Charlize Theron, $14 million Julia Roberts, $12 million Cate Blanchett, $12 million Amy Adams, $11.5 million

