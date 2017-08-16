Rosie O’Donnell: You’re A Nazi If You Work With ‘Adolf Trump’

According to Rosie O’Donnell, if you work or “stand” with POTUS Donald “Adolf” Trump, you are a Nazi. The comedienne took her anti-Trump sentiments to Twitter this week following last Saturday’s horrific murder at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Like many celebrities, Rosie is unhappy with the way Trump responded to the tragic and senseless slaying of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was allegedly run over by 20-year-old James Fields, a supporter of the controversial white nationalist/alt-right movement.

When Trump initially responded to the race-related Charlottesville tragedy, rather than pointing the finger at the alt-right, white nationalists, white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis behind the divisive rally, the POTUS denounced violence “on many sides.” As The Washington Post reports, the man O’Donnell has now dubbed “Adolf Trump” seemingly refused to directly blame the white supremacist cause outright.

On Monday, and amid mounting pressure from the public and politicians (including members of his own party), Trump finally condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis, and other alt-right hate groups behind the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally. To many, however, Trump’s words were too little too late.

What’s more, Trump’s belated condemnation of right-wing hate groups now appears to have been insincere as he seemed to largely retract them during a press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday. During the contentious presser, Donald Trump once again blaming “both sides” rather than a group of blatant and proud white supremacists for the violence that led to Heyer’s death.

“I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it. You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. No one wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now: You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”

Not surprisingly, many immediately tore into Trump in response to his shocking Trump Tower remarks on Charlottesville and racism, with many politicians, celebrities, and average citizens alike immediately condemning his soft stance on racism in America. Some took to social media to share their disdain and disgust, others released public statements, many of the CEOs on the POTUS’ bushiness council tendered their public and immediate resignation from the Trump team.

Forget American, @realDonaldTrump isn't even human — Jarrod Goldman (@HI_ITS_JAMARCUS) August 16, 2017

A real leader would have. — MB ???? (@imwithher61) August 16, 2017

We're well past the time to ask for moral clarity. It's time to ask for his resignation. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 16, 2017

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the exodus of irate business professionals was so intense and abrupt, Trump responded by ending the White House council on manufacturing and the Strategic and Policy Forum. Like he has done so many times in the past, Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Among the tens of thousands who took to social media to respond to Trump’s words about the racially charged violence and murder in Charlottesville was Rosie O’Donnell. As Fox News reports, the 55-year-old dubbed the POTUS “Adolf Trump” on Twitter, adding that if you stand with and work with him, you too are a Nazi.

Trump disbands business advisory councils after executives resign in protest over his remarks on Charlottesville. https://t.co/hLFUw2lEGc pic.twitter.com/2AmGbUx6qj — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 16, 2017

O’Donnell made the comment in response to a query regarding whether General Kelly is also a Nazi. According to Rosie, he most definitely is if he continues to stand by and work with “Adolf Trump” in the White House.

Rosie O’Donnell also called on Republicans in congress to denounce and impeach Trump, beseeching them to file articles of impeachment against the POTUS while reminding them that what is happening now in America is “on them.”

republicans – this is on you- every single one of you who stand by this madman – do something – denounce him – file articles of impeachment — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 15, 2017

Rosie’s tweet has been retweeted over 4,500 times and liked nearly 14,000 times since she unleashed her fury on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It has also been commented on hundreds of time, with the majority of those responding appearing to agree that Trump has gone too far this time, both in his words and in his actions.

Trump disbands business advisory councils after executives resign in protest over his remarks on Charlottesville. https://t.co/hLFUw2lEGc pic.twitter.com/2AmGbUx6qj — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 16, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Rosie O’Donnell has attacked the POTUS she has now dubbed “Adolf Trump” on social media. The comedienne found herself the target of widespread public outrage when she openly questioned whether then 10-year-old Barron Trump could be suffering from autism. Most recently, she incited conservative ire by tweeting a link to a game created to allow users to push Donald Trump off of a cliff.

[Featured Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]