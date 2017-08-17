Obama’s ‘Most-Liked’ Tweet In Twitter History Buries Trump Between The Lines?

President Trump’s controversial stand on the horrific violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has left a wake of heated debates. It has also left social media in an uproar. In the midst of this controversy, former President Obama tweeted his thoughts on Charlottesville and that tweet went viral to the extent of earning the “most liked” tweet in Twitter History.

As some news outlets are reporting today, it was almost as if Obama was once again in the leadership role of the country, evident by the way folks flocked to his tweet. Obama tweeted, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” which seemed to borrow a theme from Nelson Mandela’s biography.

Mandela’s biography was a popular book when published in 1994. Obama’s tweet is seen as “partially quoting remarks from Mandela’s book, Long Walk To Freedom, which is what Market Watch suggests.

You can see the tweet below where Obama is standing on the outside of a window that has a diverse group of kids inside greeting him from the open window. This picture shows Obama outside a daycare center where these kids are enrolled.

This tweet was declared “the most liked in history” at 10:07 p.m. ET on April 15, according to a spokesperson from Twitter. It also stands at the 5th most tweeted message ever.

While Obama’s tweet clearly made an impact, there is another reason behind the popularity of this tweet than just the former president tweeting some words of wisdom. This is suggested by some folks in the media analyzing this overwhelming flood of “likes” that the tweet collected.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The Blemish suggests that Obama’s tweet put “Donald Trump’s Twitter game to shame.” The tweet is a partial quote from Mandela’s book, “but really it’s a subtweet directed at Donald Trump,” suggests The Blemish. The former president sent that tweet out to the masses and he has not been heard from on Twitter again, according to this website.

The Blemish also suggests that Obama showed Trump what a leader needs to do during a situation like the one in Charlottesville. He hit online with the tweet and then retreated back into online silence after planting a seed.

While Trump’s name is not mentioned in this tweet, he is basically written all over it. According to Vanity Fair, Obama stepped in with that tweet at a point where Trump was not appearing very presidential with his stand on the violence in Charlottesville. Trump is taking the stand that both sides of this clash in Charlottesville should carry some blame for the outcome.

According to NBC News, from Trump Tower in Manhattan, Trump said, “There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for the country, but there are two sides to a story.”

AntiFa protestors are communists with no love of country. Their agenda is organized & intent on breaking America https://t.co/Z8vh7y3Ewj — Give Me Liberty (@First_SeekTruth) August 12, 2017

Anybody who came to this protest with thoughts of causing violence is wrong, no matter which side they come from, Trump conveyed. Some people have spun this into Donald Trump siding with the white supremacists, but Trump made himself clear that he has an obligation to report the facts. Until all the facts are in, his stand remains that whoever incited this violence and took part in it is wrong.

Trump also said, “You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now,” according to NBC News. He did, however, make no bones about it, he is dead against the hate groups.

The Obama #1 on Twitter story likely set him offhttps://t.co/J3n2EcEG25 — Eat Pray Love Nap ???? (@ItsOkayItsFine) August 16, 2017

“Nostalgia for Obama” may play into the popularity of this tweet, but as suggested by Vanity Fair, there is someone else that plays a part when it comes to Obama’s words as well, Donald Trump. One of the triumphs of this most liked tweet was “besting Trump at his favorite medium, Twitter.”

Obama's #Charlottesville tweet quoting Nelson Mandela is among the most-liked in history https://t.co/1D27BRtQVC pic.twitter.com/huI2iWnSj1 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 15, 2017

With Obama’s tweet hitting the huge milestone of “most liked” tweet in history, he has beaten Trump, suggests Vanity Fair who goes on to suggest that this is something that “the numbers’obsessed president is not likely to miss.” This subtle tweet, which was made up of a little more than a dozen words, has prompted millions of words to emerge on paper, online, and verbally spoken, over Obama’s thoughts on the violence in Charlottesville.

