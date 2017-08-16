Argentinian Trophy Hunter Attacked, Trampled To Death By The Elephant He Was Hunting

A trophy hunter who was visiting Africa with a group of friends to hunt African elephants was trampled to death by the very elephant he was attempting to kill. According to Yahoo News, the incident happened on Saturday in a private wildlife area located near the town of Kalkfeld in Namibia, Africa. The Argentinian who was trampled and killed was later identified as 46-year-old Jose Monzalvez. According to reports, Jose was employed at an oil company in Argentina. Jose was accompanied by a fellow Argentinian and three other local Namibian locals at the time of the incident.

Initial reports say that the hunting party was following a herd of elephants when one of the elephants from the herd charged at the group. The group of men was taken by surprise and while the rest of the group managed to scramble to safety, Jose was unable to do so and was trampled to death by the animal. According to a local police official, the group of men had valid permits for trophy hunting and also happened to be experienced hunters. The police officer went on to confirm that the Jose was trampled to death by the same elephant the group had planned and targeted to kill. The news of Monzalvez’s death was later conveyed to his family members back in Argentina. Efforts are being made to fly his body back to Argentina.

Big Game Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephant He Was Attempting To Kill https://t.co/UMFiyUTf7L — The Ethicalist (@EthicalistMag) August 16, 2017

The latest incident of a trophy hunter being killed by an elephant comes just months after a similar incident was reported from South Africa. Back in May, a well-known trophy hunter from South Africa, 51-year-old Theunis Botha, died after an elephant trampled him to death after it was shot by another trophy hunter from the same group. Botha’s death three months ago was widely discussed on social media. While fellow trophy hunters mourned his death, there were sharp reactions from critics of big game hunting.

A trophy hunter has been trampled to death by the elephant he was hunting https://t.co/50PDLviWGj by @standardnews pic.twitter.com/9FlmZ4HBIS — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) August 16, 2017

The Inquisitr had also recently reported about another incident from Africa – this time from Tanzania where a U.S. citizen was killed by a hippopotamus. The victim, later identified as Carol Sue Kirken from Michigan, was attacked and killed by the hippo when she and her family were enjoying an African Safari on August 5.

More than 500 people are estimated to be killed by elephants across the globe each year.

[Featured Image by Mosa’ab Elshamy/ AP Images]