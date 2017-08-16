Demi Lovato Talks About Not Being Affected By Body Shamers, Shows Off Confidence In Racy Photos On Instagram

Demi Lovato is not affected by body shamers or anyone who has anything negative to say about her physique. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer discussed the haters and her simple way of dealing with the negative comments. She has also been posting some racy photos on Instagram, showing off her self-confidence and loving the skin that she is in.

In the interview, the 24-year-old said that she deals with body shamers by not paying attention to them anymore. She believes that if you give internet trolls attention, then that just gives them power. By ignoring the comments and not feeding into their desperate attempt for attention, she refuses to give them any power.

“I don’t really deal with body shamers anymore because I don’t look at it. I think everybody deals with haters. I feel like I don’t really deal with haters anymore because I don’t pay attention to it. And I think the more attention you give it, the more power it has over you. So, I focus on just what I see in the mirror and that’s a beautiful person. And regardless of what I think of my body that day, I know that nobody can take who I am away from me.”

Demi Lovato admitted that she doesn’t read the comments about her on social media. If she does happen to notice one and it is saying something negative about her body, she just ignores it and moves on. The only opinion that is important is her own, and she knows how hard she is working at keeping physically and mentally healthy.

“And if I see a comment that says that ‘she’s fat’ or whatever, I let it roll off my back because I just know that I’m healthy and I’m doing everything that I can to be healthy. So whatever my body is right now is, is what it is. So, love it or hate it, I’m still gonna love it.”

In addition to staying physically healthy, she is also concentrating on her mental health. She visits with a therapist twice a week and reaches out to others. She eats healthy and clean, exercises, and has a healthy support system. These are all things that can help contribute to a healthy mind, especially when one has a mental illness, such as bipolar disorder.

Recently, Demi posted some racy photos on Instagram. She appeared happy, healthy, and confident in the images. Previously, Lovato admitted feeling insecure about her body. The fact that she is showing some skin only proves that she is finally comfortable with her body and isn’t afraid to show it off.

I love a good high pony ???????? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

During the interview, Lovato also discussed her collaboration with Kate Hudson. She actually met the Fabletics co-founder at a gym, and the two started working out together. When the idea for Fabletics was presented to Demi, she couldn’t say no. The launch date is today, and the singer has been promoting it on her social media accounts.

It’s go time ???? My #Demi4Fabletics collection is officially here! Tap the link in my bio to shop @fabletics and @fableticseu ???????? We’re going live on Facebook and Instagram later today at 1:00 PM EST too!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

What do you think of what Demi Lovato revealed about her approach to body shamers?

