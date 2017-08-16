Florida High School Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Girl, Sending Nudes And Lewd Messages

A high School teacher in Naples, Florida, is facing a slew of criminal charges after he was accused of having sex with a minor in a bathroom and sending nude pictures and lewd messages, Wink News reports.

According to Collier County arrest records, Brock Smith, 30, was arrested on Monday at his home after a 17-year-old girl gave a taped sworn statement to deputies and a supervisor with the Florida Department of Children and Families on August 8, stating that in November of 2016, Smith sent her a message via Snapchat, telling her that he was going to visit her at her place of work.

When he arrived, the teen stated that he suggested they go into the bathroom stall where they engaged in sexual intercourse. She added that after she and the Naples High School teacher, who is also a varsity coach for wide receivers, had sex a second time in the same bathroom, they ended all forms of communication.

Collier County Sheriff’s police questioned the Naples High School teacher, and he reportedly admitted to having sex with the teen.

Another Collier County arrest record shows that Smith, a married father of two, sent another girl, 16, a message in June requesting that she follow him on Instagram. When the teen accepted his friend request two days later, it was reported that he replied, “About friginn time.”

The following month on July 16, the Naples High School teacher purportedly sparked up a conversation with the minor, and afterward, he wrote, “You should delete this message thread… and use Snapchat to talk to me.”

When the teen obliged, Smith purportedly began sending her lewd messages and nude photos of himself. Authorities say the teacher then asked the minor to send pictures of herself and added that “he was free in the mornings to meet for sex.”

It was alleged that Smith told the teen that his wife was going to be out of town on September 22 and that she would be able to come to his home for sex. At that point, the teen told investigators that she began to feel uncomfortable and asked the teacher to stop contacting her.

The Naples High School teacher was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a victim 16- or 17-years-old, soliciting sexual activity with a minor, and transmission of harmful material.

Smith was booked into the Naples Jail Center with a $400,000 bond.

[Image by Collier County Sheriff’s Office]