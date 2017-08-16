Monica Cruz looks so much like her older sister, Penelope Cruz, that she’s freaking people out. Recently, Monica hit the beach in a skimpy bikini and showcased her beach body and new ink on her cheeky bottom.

Monica Cruz, at a glance, is the spitting image of her celebrity actress sister. As the Daily Mail wrote, “one major difference” in the “twin” sisters is Monica’s charming new tattoo.

Monica’s striking resemblance to Penelope, 43, caught the eyes of movie producers. The 40-year-old actress was tapped for Penelope’s body double during the production of the elder Cruz’s film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Monica turned heads on the beach in Cadiz, Spain, on Tuesday. There, she was snapped wearing a bikini with flamingo patterns while enjoying the ample sunshine. Cameras also caught sight of Cruz’s new tattoo on her “pert” bottom.

Monica, an accomplished Spanish singer in her own right, looked flawless in the Moschino two-piece swimsuit. Her 7-year-old daughter, Antonella, joined her in the enchanting Mediterranean waters.

In 2014, Monica Cruz shared her decision publicly to have children without sexual intercourse with a partner. The single mom gave birth to her daughter by way of an anonymous sperm donor.

“It was not a decision I took on a whim. But once I had thought about it – and investigated – I knew it had to happen. Being a mother was too important to me to risk running out of time.”

Later, Monica Cruz underwent a wardrobe change. The sultry actress traded in her original bikini for a bright and pink ornamental swimsuit that accented her enviable figure.

Penelope Cruz's sister Monica, 40, flashes peachy BOTTOM as she flaunts abs in racy bikini. https://t.co/ra9VLbDbh0 pic.twitter.com/2SKeCIEX12 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 16, 2017

Here she is in a blood-red tiny bikini on the beach.

@patrickdemarchelier #johnnydepp A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Meanwhile, the reviews for Penelope Cruz’s new movie are in. Cruz (as Macarena Granada) returned to her roots by starring in The Queen of Spain, a Fernando Trueba-directed motion picture. Penelope and Trueba partnered again for a follow-up to the 1998 The Girl of Your Dreams film.

The New York Times applauded the director for “skillfully” capturing the spirit of the era. “As for Ms. Cruz, she luminously revisits the role of a screen diva who, when the country’s dictator visits the set, is not above telling him off in the most delightfully coarse of terms,” the Times reported.

Did you do a double take after looking at the sisters?

Felicidades hermana!!! Cuantas aventuras juntas y las que nos quedan!! Te adoro ???? Happy birthday my beautiful sister!! I love you ❤️ A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

