Danielle Stislicki News: Man Finds Missing Woman’s Photo On Dating App

Danielle Stislicki vanished without a trace over eight months ago after getting off work last December. This week, it was discovered that someone appears to have commandeered one of the missing woman’s photos to use it on a dating app.

The photo was discovered after a man found it while browsing profiles on the app. According to CBS Detroit, the individual using Danielle’s photo touted the screen name Looking3thcat and claimed to be a 22-year-old Indiana woman.

CBS Detroit further reports that Danielle’s mother, Ann Stislicki, spoke to CBS radio affiliate WWJ 950 about her daughter’s image being used on the dating app, saying, “Oh gosh… it’s not her, no it’s not… It’s someone, unfortunately, who’s tapping into unfortunate circumstances.”

Ann added, “It’s sad.”

Farmington Hills police have been informed of the situation and are attempting to have Danielle’s image removed from the dating app, according to WXYZ Detroit.

Police Commander Matt Koehn noted that his department is looking into who posted Danielle’s photo on the app and is unsure if using the image will have any criminal consequences, according to CBS Detroit.

In the meantime, Danielle is still missing, and Floyd Galloway Jr., who once worked as a security guard at the building where Danielle worked, has been named a person of interest in her case. Although Galloway was arraigned in an unrelated September 2016 jogger attack weeks ago, not much more has been released about what authorities believe his possible involvement in Danielle’s disappearance could be.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex, where Danielle lives, and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page, where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,680, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,680.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

