Todd Chrisley Shares Hilarious Promo Clip For Remainder Of Season 5 Of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ As Fans Go Crazy

Move over Kardashian clan, because the Chrisleys are coming back to television in September, and the new teaser trailer for the rest of Season 5 has fans over-the-moon excited.

Todd Chrisley, the patriarch of the reality clan, took to Instagram yesterday to share a sneak peek for the latest installment of his hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, much to the delight of his army of 1.4 million followers. After just a day of being posted, the promo video has been viewed over 232,000 times and boasts over 970 comments. Additionally, it has gained over 35,000 likes.

Many fans confessed that they can’t wait for their “favorite reality family” to come back to television while others simply commented on how funny Todd is and how he makes them laugh on the show week in and week out. Other fans listed a deeper meaning for the show, stating it is one of the only shows on TV that doesn’t make them burst into tears after watching it.

“Your show, The Golden Girls and Watch What Happens Live are the only things I trust to watch on TV that won’t send me into tears and break out in hives from all the hatred that is being displayed by so many it’s too much too handle.”

The teaser promo is set to music and features funny clips from the upcoming season, including one of Todd golfing. Later, he is asked what his golfing handicap is, and he hilariously replies that it’s “a wife and five kids.” E! Online reports that the show will also include Chase’s 21st birthday celebration and Savannah hosting a fashion show. And, of course, Nanny Faye will make a few appearances, most notably in order to prank her son.

Get ready because we are coming back September 12 on @usa_network with tons more issues, a few solutions and more growing pains on the horizon, we love and appreciate you all, To whom much is given, much is required. A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the reality show is returning to USA Network on September 12 with the remaining 18 episodes of Season 5. In addition, Todd will also be getting a talk show called According to Chrisley, which will most likely air after Chrisley Knows Best, though it has yet the be announced.

Oh how I love this girl @savannahchrisley Happy Birthday my sweet girl! I am so proud to be your dad! #cantbelieveyouare20 #happybirthday A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

And if 18 more episodes this season are not enough to get your “Chrisley fix,” then fans will be happy to learn that the hit show has also been renewed for Season 6. According the Variety, USA Network just ordered another season of the show, which will likely air next Spring. Season 5 will wrap in December with a two-part Christmas special.

Will you be tuning in this fall to new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best? As a reminder, the upcoming season starts on September 12 on USA Network.

