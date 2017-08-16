The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s aspiring supermodel daughter, is a striking example of someone who wants to prove the haters wrong and be a role model for young girls.

Kaia Gerber is featured in the Teen Vogue Volume III: The Icons Issue, where she talks about her skyrocketing modeling career, life in school, what she did last summer, and her quest to be a positive example for girls who admire her. Like Cindy Crawford, an iconic “Amazonian” model of the ’90s, Kaia is well on her way to paving her own road as a young model.

At 10, designers jockeyed for the right to dress Kaia and feature her in fashion magazines and catwalks. Cindy’s “mini-me” is praised for her ethereal looks, dark locks, modelesque figure, and her penchant for setting styling trends. Furthermore, Gerber is rapidly becoming known for her effortless maturity, work ethic, and hyper-awareness of what she does in public.

Designer Marc Jacobs tapped Kaia Gerber for his “Daisy” campaign. He recalled how it didn’t take much for him to arrive at her as a perfect choice for the project.

thank you thank you thank you @teenvogue #theiconsissue A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

“When we were looking to cast the Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign, Katie Grand (Jacobs’s longtime show stylist and creative collaborator) suggested Kaia Gerber. She sent me a picture, and I immediately agreed. We shot with David Sims, and Kaia was absolutely fantastic in every way. Her beauty, her charm, her incredible personality, and her professional work ethic proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

bts @miumiu????#miumiuscenique #miumiueyewear A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jun 22, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

Thanks to Kaia’s dedication to her craft — and Cindy Crawford’s DNA, as some point out — the grounded teenager has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. In addition to Marc Jacobs, Kaia has partnered with Alexander Wang and Versace, among others. As a de facto teen role model, Cindy Crawford’s daughter wants to honor the family brand and impact others in a positive way.

“It is so key to me to be a good role model for young girls and someone their mom would want them to look up to. I now reach so many people [1.5 million on Instagram, alone], and it’s hard for them to know what is real. I don’t take any platform I have lightly. It’s so important to send a good message.”

To Kaia, Cindy Crawford is a mom and her best friend. To others, the 51-year-old supermodel is a celebrity. The teen fashion model told of how a family trip was the turning point that allowed her to get a grasp of her mom’s superstardom.

“I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on. I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!”

Gerber’s focused modeling career comes on the heels of heavy criticism from the public over pictures of her that bordered on “inappropriate.” Cindy’s teen daughter came under intense backlash after she posted a sexy picture of her in nothing but a bathroom robe.

The selfie depicted Kaia striking a sultry pose while showing off ample skin that made some on social media feel uncomfortable. One side of Gerber’s then-1.4 million fans downplayed the image, stating that as an aspiring model, being sexy goes with the territory. For the opposing side, a number of critics described Kaia’s picture as “risque.”

uniform A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

“Many labeled Gerber as ‘too young’ for this type of photo and questioned if and why her father and famous mother would be fine with it. But not everyone thought there was something wrong with the pic. In fact, the comments were split on whether it was appropriate or not. Some of her followers pointed to the fact that she is in the industry and was probably just modeling in between shoots, while others agreed that it is a good thing for her to be so confident at her age.”

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford appeared together in the April 2016 issue of Vogue Paris.

what is life?!! i honestly can't breathe right now. a million thank you's to @vogueparis & @mariotestino!! A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Mar 14, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]