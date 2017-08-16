Big Daytime Names Headed To World’s First Christian Soap Opera: What To Expect From ‘Hilton Head Island’

Christianity and soap operas are two terms that normally don’t go together. However, the world’s first Christian soap opera is in the works and a few big name daytime stars have already signed on for what is being called a “clean soap.” What can be expected from Hilton Head Island and can it compete with Days Of Our Lives, The Bold And The Beautiful, General Hospital, and The Young And The Restless?

According to Faith Wire, Christian entertainment company PureFlix is working on Hilton Head Island. The 12-episode drama is considered a Christian soap opera, which would be the first of its kind.

Antonio Sabato Jr, who played Dante Damiano on The Bold And The Beautiful, has signed on. So has Donna Mills, who portrayed Madeline Reeves on General Hospital. Viewers will also recognize Michael Swan, who had the roles of Duncan McKechnie on As The World Turns and Adam Alexander on B&B. Game show host Wink Martindale has also agreed to be in the “clean soap.”

Recently, PureFlix CEO Greg Gudorf discussed the upcoming series on Pure Talk.

“Traditionally, soap operas have overemphasized certain parts to be able to play to an audience. The underlying drama and the underlying story can be told without that emphasis. And maybe there’s even an entry for the more typical prayer life or Christian aspect flowing in as part of that drama.”

Soap operas are addicting and people tune in for the drama. In order to keep in line with Christian values, it would have to not include sex scenes and other shocking storylines. So, what would keep viewers tuned in? The details were not released. However, it is possible that there will still be scandals and drama. It would probably avoid airing intimate scenes, promoting criminals getting away with murder, and won’t have people living together out of wedlock. It would likely also have a heavy emphasis on prayer and relying on faith to get through the difficult storylines.

Some soap operas already include faith, such as Days Of Our Lives. However, religion is not the foundation of DOOL and with Hilton Head Island, it would be what the characters relied on.

Most new TV shows include teasers and spoilers to get the public excited about what is coming. This is not the case with Hilton Head Island. Gudorf said he wants viewers to see it “fresh” when it’s released on PureFlix later this year. All he would reveal is that it will have “great stories.” He added that sex and adult themes are not necessary to make a successful series.

What do you think about a “clean soap” being created? Would you be interested in watching Hilton Head Island, the world’s first Christian soap opera?

[Featured Image by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images]