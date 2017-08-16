Everything We Know About Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend

Fans breathed a sigh of relief when Amber Portwood broke up with with boyfriend of three years, Matt Baier. Although the pair had moved their wedding date before and stopped seeing each other in the past, this break-up is actually seeming to stick, which is major news for fans who viewed her relationship with Baier as holding her back from progressing in life.

The Teen Mom OG star has moved on and is now dating a new man. At first, Amber Portwood was simply spotted kissing him discreetly, but there wasn’t much information about who he was or what he does. But some super sleuths seem to have unearthed some information about him and what he does.

According to the Ashley, Amber Portwood met her new man while filming Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition, which she appeared on with Matt Baier and her mother, Tonya. It is unclear if he worked on the show, and if he does, if he works freelance or is contracted to the show. His name is Andrew, though fans have been unable to unearth his last name thus far. However, they know he works in television and is well respected in the industry. He also lives in Los Angeles, which is far away from Amber’s Indiana home.

Andrew is in his early 30s, which is a far cry from Matt Baier, who is closer to 50. With a man closer in age, fans are hopeful that she will have a much more sustainable and healthy relationship.

Amber Portwood’s new man will appear on Teen Mom OG, as the pair were already caught on camera filming for the show. The Ashley reports that the filming was set up, however, so that it could be sold to Radar Online, but that is currently unconfirmed.

Despite Baier being notoriously childish, he has maturely stated that he hopes Amber Portwood is happy and that he is just a phone call away from her. He now resides in Las Vegas, where it seems he is working toward becoming a professional poker player, something he has always been interested in pursuing.

