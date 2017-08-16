Kim Kardashian Says She Never Should Have Married Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about her infamous, short-lived, 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, which was broadcast on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality TV star says that before she tied the knot to Humphries, she knew in her gut that “something was off,” but she went through the marriage anyway because she was afraid people would think she was doing it just for the show if she didn’t.

Kim Kardashian confessed that her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, pulled her aside before the wedding and told her that if she didn’t want to go through with it, she could just “go away for a while” and her mother would fix it. However, because of the public’s negative reaction, the reality TV show queen decided she was going to have to walk down the aisle with him — whether she liked it or not.

Although the short-lived marriage made it seem like the Keeping up with the Kardashians star was only in it for the ratings, Kim Kardashian confessed that she definitely married Kris for love, but it just didn’t turn out the way she had hoped. Instead, she realized she had made a mistake fairly quickly after tying the knot.

Kim divulged that her family and friends told her that she should stay married to Humphries for at least a year, but she “physically couldn’t do it” and filed for divorce just shy of three months of marriage. The star says that the public definitely wanted to bring her down for her failed relationship, but she worked to keep her head up high and knows she made the right decision for herself.

Although the relationship failed, she does confess that she initially married Humphries for love and for no other reason.

Kim Kardashian has totally moved on now and is married to Kanye West. The pair now have two children together, and it is rumored that they have two more on the way via a surrogate.

The reality TV star never stays out of the headlines long, as recently she was criticized for defending Jeffree Star’s use of racial slurs.

