‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Jarlena’ Reunites, John And Marlena Suspect Hattie Has A Partner

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that “Jarlena” will finally reunite. Putting the pieces together, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) suspect that Hattie Adams has a partner. Will they figure out that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is posing as Adrienne? Will Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) game finally come to an end?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Marlena Evans will finally get out of the psychiatric hospital. As fans recall, Hattie posed as the doctor and had Marlena committed. She was able to make a phone call to John, but she kept breaking up. Still reeling from the sudden breakup, John didn’t understand why she was calling him for help. However, he knew that something wasn’t right.

On August 25, John and Marlena will suspect that Hattie has a partner. It is only a matter of time before they find out that Anjelica is involved. According to one user in the forum, Morgan Fairchild’s run is coming to an end. So, the storyline should be wrapping up by the end of August or early September.

It was not revealed if Adrienne remains in prison while Bonnie is ruining her life. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Adrienne will try to convince everyone at the prison that she is not Bonnie. Meanwhile, Bonnie sleeps with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), who obviously thinks she is the woman he married. Her game might be exposed soon, though. Bonnie will get nervous when Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) pays a visit. If nobody else suspects Adrienne isn’t herself, then surely her own brother will figure it out.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week include Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) case having a twist. Hopefully, it is the type of twist that could reveal he is innocent of the charges. Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Abby (Marci Miller) are concerned when Lucas shows up drunk. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is tempted to confide in Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Also, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is hit hard when she finds out that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is remarrying Abigail.

What do you think is going to happen with John and Marlena on Days Of Our Lives? Are you glad that the doppelganger storyline is almost finished?

