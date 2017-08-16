Lady Gaga To Provide Full Texts For Kesha And Dr. Luke Case

Lady Gaga has agreed to help Kesha in her battle against former record producer, Dr. Luke. The singer has previously accused the music producer of abuse. However, he claims that this never happened and is now suing the singer for defamation. Lady Gaga and Kesha spoke about the case via text message and what actually happened between Kesha and Dr. Luke. Within the text messages, Kesha supposedly tells Lady Gaga exactly what went down, and Lady Gaga responds by telling her friend that the pair should fight back against him and not let him get away with it.

Previously, Lady Gaga provided heavily redacted transcripts of the text messages, saying that there was personal information in them that the court and jury did not necessarily need to see. However, Dr. Luke has used this against her, and tried to make it appear as though Lady Gaga has been “denying reasonable requests” and spinning it to make it sound like there was no actual hard evidence against him.

Dr. Luke previously accused Lady Gaga of being unwilling to help with the trial. However, Lady Gaga’s lawyer says she has always been willing to do so as long as there were “reasonable limitations.”

The singer now agrees that the reasonable limitations provided are agreeable, and is more than willing to testify in court for her friend.

Kesha, who is famous for her break-out hit Tik Tok, accused her music producer of abusing his relationship with her. The star says that he raped her, and this is why she has ceased making music for a long time. Dr. Luke denies the claims, saying that the singer was “like his little sister” and that he would never do such a thing to her.

Because of the claims of sexual assault, Kesha has attempted to get out of her contract with Dr. Luke, but the courts would unfortunately not allow it to happen. The singer has since released new music without Dr. Luke, including a new hit album, “Rainbow,” which seems to already be a runaway hit. Her new album is all about the legal ordeal she has been facing for the past three years.

