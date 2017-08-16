Former First Lady Michelle Obama To Appear On ‘Will And Grace’ Reboot

The producers of the Will and Grace reboot have hit the jackpot when it comes to guest stars, and are rumored to be in talks to have former First Lady Michelle Obama appear on the television show. Michelle Obama has been one of the most accessible First Ladies in history, appearing on comedy shows, Jimmy Fallon and even took a spin with James Corden to jam to her favorite tunes with his Carpool Karaoke segment. And now that she’s “retired” from her first lady position, she’s trying her hand at appearing on a scripted television show.

Currently, there is no word on what part Michelle Obama will play, and it is unclear if she will be playing herself or a character. An insider revealed that Michelle is “pretty much up for anything,” but doesn’t want whatever she’s doing to cross the line too much.

It has been established, however, that Michelle has put a hard line on taking jabs at President Trump. Although the public is well aware the Obamas did not endorse him, she says she will be leaving any jokes about his presidency to the rest of the cast and would prefer not to speak about him at all.

Glad to be back at the #PHASummit. No one should play politics with our kids’ health. We owe them. Let’s make our voices heard. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on May 12, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Though Michelle Obama hasn’t made many television appearances since leaving the White House, the former First Lady has continued to champion her causes which include children’s health and helping them make better choices when it comes to nutrition and being more active in general. She has tried to make America healthier with an introduction of better school lunches, though it didn’t necessarily go down well with everyone.

The former First Lady has continued to speak to women around the country, and recently opened up to a group of women in Colorado about what it was like to be cut down by racism, even in a position of power. The mother-of-two spoke about how she was often criticized simply for being black and how women are cut down so often they don’t always even know they are bleeding from deep patriarchal wounds. She revealed that one of the most hurtful insults she read was when she was called “an ape in heels.”

Excited by the potential of the Obama Pres. Center. Barack & I will continue to champion the issues close to our hearts, including girls ed. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on May 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]