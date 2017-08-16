Ben Affleck May Not Be Returning As Batman For New Movie, Casey Affleck Confirms

You may have mixed feelings about Ben Affleck’s interpretation of Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and apparently, he does too, as he will not be returning to the big screen in that role for The Batman. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Affleck’s younger brother, Casey Affleck, confirmed the rumors that had been heard on the matter since late July.

“But he’s not going to do that movie [The Batman], I don’t think. Sorry to say.”

During the same interview, Casey half-jokingly called Ben an “OK Batman” and then immediately retracted his statement by saying “he was great.” Clearly, everyone has mixed feelings about his performance. He also realized that the news of his brother bailing on the character after the upcoming Justice League was not yet known by many — including the interviewers at the Dale & Holley with Keefe radio show — so he tried to retract that statement as well.

“Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don’t know.”

In late July, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Warner Bros. — the studio behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League — was looking to usher Ben out as Batman “gracefully.”

Yet, Ben stood his ground in mid-July when he was promoting Justice League at Comic-Con. The film is set to premiere on November 17.

“I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest part in the universe. I’m so thrilled to do it. It’s f**king amazing.”

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. studio chief, said before that “Ben is our Batman.”

“We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can.”

But that statement is heavily contradicted by the actions of Matt Reeves, who is set to direct the newest installment of the Caped Crusader, The Batman. A script was written for the film by Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns, and Affleck was set to direct the movie, but as soon as he dropped out of the gig and Reeves stepped in, he dropped the original script as well.

After Reeves’ actions and Casey’s confirmation, it’s safe to say that Justice League — or its planned follow-up — may very well be the last appearance of Ben Affleck as Batman.

