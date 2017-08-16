Farrah Abraham’s Mother, Debra Danielsen, Drops A New Rap Track

Debz OG, Debra Danielsen’s rap alter-ego, is back and this time it’s with a song entitled “22x (22 Times).” The new rap is all about the infidelity her ex-husband, Michael Abraham, participated in, which was highlighted when the pair appeared on WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition with their daughter, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham. Debra has previously released a track called “Debz OG” in which she appeared in a sexy steampunk outfit while rapping about how people think they know her from her appearance on Teen Mom, but they actually don’t know anything about her.

Although the song has dropped, it seems to be having some technical difficulties and isn’t necessarily appearing on YouTube. However, Debz OG has confirmed to Starcasm that the video to the song will be shot right before her November wedding and everyone can look forward to watching it.

While the song is supposed to be Debra’s ode to Michael, Farrah Abraham’s father, it really doesn’t feature much of Debra at all. The song is supposed to be Debra featuring Money Car$in, but appears mostly to be the other way around, with Deb coming in at the very end of the song with a spoken verse about her tale of woe.

Debra Danielsen and her daughter, Farrah Abraham, unfortunately are still struggling with a strained relationship. Deb has moved her wedding to Dr. Merz from the original tropical location of Bora Bora to the decidedly less tropical Omaha Zoo. While Farrah was originally geared up to attend the wedding, her conflicts with both Dr. Merz and her mother made her decide to politely decline the wedding invite. While this time it is much closer to home, Farrah Abraham says that she will instead be celebrating from afar and wishing her the best of luck.

Unfortunately, this means that while Debra has a close relationship with Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, the 8-year-old won’t be attending her grandmother’s wedding at all. Instead, Farrah’s sister, Ashley, will be the only one of her children in attendance.

Farrah Abraham now speaks to her father on occasion, but her relationship with her mother remains very strained.

