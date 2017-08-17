Major Backstage News About Triple H’s WWE Return, Could HHH Be Moving To ‘SmackDown Live’?

Triple H hasn’t been featured on WWE programming since his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. His absence is quite similar to his booking last year, but the WWE Universe is still wondering how much longer until The Game returns to WWE television. The expectation is he’ll return to Raw to rekindle his old rivalry with Kurt Angle, but the powers that be may have very different plans for HHH’s return to WWE television.

It’s being reported that Triple H is expected to appear much more on television by the end of this year, and he will be a regular performer on the Road to WrestleMania 34. WWE officials are keeping his creative plans a secret to almost everyone backstage. However, it’s come to light that The Game may be featured on SmackDown Live instead of Raw next year to help elevate the show’s ratings heading into New Orleans.

Because his plans are being kept under wraps, it’s unclear how WWE officials are planning to book him on “the blue brand,” or who they plan for him to feud with after his return. SmackDown Live‘s roster is full of strong wrestlers and performers who have come up through NXT. There are several options for Triple H to choose for his next great rival, but WWE fans will have to wait quite some time to find out who that will be.

Heading into Orlando, there was some speculation that WrestleMania 33 could be the last hurrah for The Game. There is no question that Triple H’s in-ring career is winding down, but he is still in great shape, so he’s likely trying to wrestle as much as he can before hanging up the boots for good. An extended run at the end of this year into next year could also be an indication that WrestleMania 34 will be HHH’s curtain call.

There will be a lot of speculation about Triple H’s next feud on Raw or SmackDown Live. The Game could return to WWE television as a babyface or a heel. He has favored the latter over recent years, but HHH may make a change for the right opponent. For instance, a rivalry with Kevin Owens would likely see him as the babyface, but a feud with AJ Styles would most likely make Triple H the heel. The possibilities are exciting whether he returns to Raw or SmackDown Live. Either way, the WWE Universe will be very entertained.

[Featured Image by WWE]