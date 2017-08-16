Free Cruise Spam Call May Get You $900 Of $12.5M Suit Pool: Check Your Phone No. Here For Class Action Lawsuit

Many people can relate to getting tons of spam phone calls on their smartphones or landlines that waste time and voicemail message space. However, some people might be getting up to $900 cash for their troubles. There is a new class action lawsuit, “Charvat v. Carnival,” that could result in payments up to $900 for folks who received automated robocalls that violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

According to Newser, people who received the spam calls between July 2009 and March 2014 can plug their phone numbers into the RMG TCPA Settlement case page to see if their phone number is part of the lawsuit. People are asked to input their 10-digit phone numbers without any special characters to see if their phone numbers are eligible.

According to Class Action Rebates, the class action lawsuit claimed RMG made robocalls to smartphones and landlines that claimed people could get free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian. However, the phone calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). When RMG offered free cruises to consumers from Carnival Corporation & PLC, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd., and NCL, they did not have proper authorization to make such phone calls on behalf of those companies. However, RMG claims no wrongdoing. The class action lawsuit pool is $12,500,000.

Those who find their phone numbers eligible have a choice to file a claim, and those claims must be submitted by November 3. The website offers the choice of filing the claim form online. Additionally, users can print claim forms and mail them in, with the mailings postmarked no later than November 3.

After filing a claim online, the user will receive a claim number that he or she is urged to save for their records. The claimant will be asked to enter their name, address, contact phone number, and the phone number that appears on the call records. They also must affirm that he or she is the person who had the phone number that was called with the free cruise offer. When filing the claim, the user will be asked if they have a claim number. If they didn’t receive a claim number, they should check if their phone number is a part of the settlement.

