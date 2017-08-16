DeMario Jackson Speaks Out, Admits To Being Suicidal During ‘BIP’ Scandal

DeMario Jackson went through a lot during the Bachelor in Paradise scandal. People shared that DeMario is now speaking out and admitting that he was suicidal while going through this ordeal. He is feeling a lot better now that the BIP season premiere has aired.

DeMario Jackson had a sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios during the first few days of filming of Bachelor in Paradise. After this happened, they decided to stop filming the show for a bit and look into what happened. The investigation determined that nothing inappropriate happened.

Jackson now feels he’s finally been “vindicated” after the premiere aired, but the premiere didn’t show the details about what happened between them. They showed them together a tiny bit but left out the actual details of their encounter. DeMario feels like enough was shown, though.

He explained, “I feel like they rolled enough of the tape. You can’t show too much, because that’s gonna disrespect Corinne and I, and I just feel like it wouldn’t be the best or the classiest thing to do. But, they showed enough.”

DeMario went on to explain that he wanted the public to see that they are friends and were both lucid. He actually loves the way that the show presented the situation to the viewers. DeMario is also sharing that he was very emotional after it happened and they were sent home. The press quickly covered the story, but all of the details weren’t immediately available.

Jackson went on to explain that he felt awful for his mom because he signed up for this stuff, but she didn’t. He feels really bad about creating drama for his family. He admitted to being suicidal, but not the kind you would expect.

DeMario went on to say, “I never thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna kill myself,’ but it crossed my mind. I remember just talking to my mom, like, ‘My life’s over. Like, I don’t even want to live anymore.’ And she, like, lost it.”

He even went to therapy and lost 20 pounds during this ordeal. This was really rough on him. DeMario Jackson was given the chance to return to Bachelor in Paradise, but neither DeMario nor Corinne decided to go back again. They decided it was best to move on.

Are you shocked to hear that DeMario Jackson admits to feeling suicidal while dealing with the Bachelor in Paradise scandal? Do you feel like the show handled it right? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of BIP on Monday nights on ABC.

I love the damn ice cream man. ???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

[Featured Image by DeMario Jackson/Instagram]