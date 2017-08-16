NFL News: Atlanta Falcons’ New Stadium Has A Chick-Fil-A And It Still Won’t Be Open On Sundays

The Atlanta Falcons are looking forward to playing in their brand new stadium this NFL season, and they even have some great food locations in it, but one won’t be put to much use. Chick-Fil-A does indeed have a location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it is going to be open for just one regular season game this entire season. What many may not remember is that Chick-Fil-A closes all restaurants on Sundays due to religious reasons.

That’s right, the Chick-Fil-A inside of the Atlanta Falcons’ expensive and unique new stadium will only be open for one game. That game happens to come on Dec. 7 when they host the New Orleans Saints on an edition of Thursday Night Football.

As reported by the LA Times, Chick-Fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays so that employees can “rest and worship if they choose,” and that is no real surprise. Everyone knows that by now and it’s nothing that has ever been kept a secret from anyone.

While the Chick-Fil-A inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium will and can be open for some college football games, concerts, and other events, it just won’t be open on Sundays. As any football fan can tell you, Sunday is the primary day each week for NFL action.

Zaxby’s now the official chicken of the Falcons. That doesn’t mean Chick Fil-A isn’t in the new stadium. It is closed on Sundays, however. pic.twitter.com/TfCIa3rz5T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2017

The Washington Post points out that Chick-Fil-A has closed its restaurants on all Sundays since 1946 and are going to continue to do so. They’re not going to change company policy simply because one of their locations is inside the new home of the Atlanta Falcons.

For those enjoying NFL games on Sunday in Atlanta, there are plenty of other food options for them to enjoy. There’s even a stand on the 200 concourse that will be run by former Top Chef contestant Kevin Gillespie, and he plans on selling his creation called the “COS chicken sandwich.”

Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium will have a Chich-fil-a. Too bad it’ll be closed on Sundays. https://t.co/DlmJE4OVrp — Susan Clouse (@pinkaminamom) August 16, 2017

Fans of the New Orleans Saints travel quite well, and whenever they play the Atlanta Falcons, there is often a lot of black and gold in the opposing stands. The Saints’ fans and Falcons’ fans will get to enjoy Chick-Fil-A food inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in early December for an NFL game on Thursday night, but other than that, you’re out of luck. With the chicken giant always closed on Sundays, this was one leasing choice that doesn’t make a lot of sense.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]