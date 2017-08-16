‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Finally Admits That Tom’s Infidelity Was ‘Over The Line’

LuAnn de Lesseps finally admitted she would leave Tom D’Agostino if he ever cheated on her – days before the reality star filed for divorce. During a clip for the Real Housewives of New York reunion, de Lesseps opened up about her troubled marriage and revealed that infidelity was crossing the line.

According to Radar Online, host Andy Cohen put de Lesseps on the hot seat and asked her about the cheating rumors surrounding D’Agostino. De Lesseps admitted that the reports worried her and confirmed that she doesn’t want to have an open relationship. Cohen then asked de Lesseps what she should do if she ever found out D’Agostino was unfaithful.

“I would definitely leave,” she explained in the reunion clip. “You can push me so far, but once you push me over the line.”

The only problem with de Lesseps’ comments is that D’Agostino was caught cheating days before they got engaged. According to E! Online, Bethenny Frankel showed de Lesseps photos of D’Agostino making out with another woman before their engagement. Instead of leaving D’Agostino, however, de Lesseps forgave him and decided to go through with the wedding. Of course, their marriage didn’t even last a year, and the couple decided to part ways a few weeks ago.

Who is getting ready for episode 1 of the #rhony reunion tomorrow night? I am! Andy and I talking shop ???? @bravoandy @bravotv #realhousewives #season9 #reunion #coach A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

This explains why LuAnn de Lesseps’ RHONY co-stars reacted the way they did to her comments. In the clip, Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer looked genuinely confused when de Lesseps said she would leave D’Agostino if she ever caught him cheating.

De Lesseps hasn’t said much about the breakup, but she did release an official message confirming the divorce. While she didn’t go into any details, de Lesseps assured everyone that the breakup is amicable and asked that everyone respect their privacy.

The divorce, unfortunately, occurred after production of the RHONY reunion, but it looks like de Lesseps was forced to talk about some of the issues surrounding her broken marriage. Whether or not she discusses the likelihood of divorce is yet to be seen. In addition to talking about infidelity, de Lesseps admitted that D’Agostino’s sense of humor is a little strange.

Tonight???????? A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New York Season 9 reunion airs Wednesday night on Bravo.

