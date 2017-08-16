Will Jana Duggar Become Nanny For Josh And Anna Duggar’s New Baby? Twin Makes News By Courting Lady In Texas

At the beginning of 2017, the Duggars posted a lot of pictures of Jana. As the year went on, they started to not post so frequently about her, instead focusing on baby news from their married kids and giving updates about other couples that started courting. Now with four of her younger sisters — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna — married off and her twin John David possibly dating someone, Jana may feel the pressure.

The 27-year-old Duggar has been deemed the Cinderella Duggar. This nickname comes from the fact that she still is unmarried, stays at home and spends her time doing housework, babysitting, and taking care of the family home. Since she is the oldest female in the house, whenever her mother Michelle has to leave home, much of the responsibility falls on Jana.

And with Josh and Anna Duggar about to have their fifth child any moment now, it is possible that Jana may bear the brunt of many of the work that comes with a new baby. Another nickname that Jana has is the “Baby Whisperer,” meaning that, despite not having a family of her own, she is extremely good with kids.

The last time Jana was seen taking care of Josh and Anna Duggar’s fourth daughter Meredith, the fans started asking if the couple was putting their responsibility on others.

“Are the Dugger family raising Josh and Anna’s children?” one fan asked. Many of the others answered that Josh and his family of six lives in the same compound, which means that there is a lot of overlapping of family duties.

A fan called the 27-year-old Duggar “Mommy Jana” and hoped that one day she gets to “have a life of her own.”

Check out Jana Duggar making repairs to bathroom fixtures.

While she is busy working around the house, it looks like her twin John David has a lot more freedom. The rumor has it that he “spends very little time at home in Arkansas” and that he divides his time “between pilot training classes in Mississippi and courting in the Lone Star State,” according to the Hollywood Gossip.

On the other hand, the article reports that Jana prefers to hang out with other women and that she does not show much interest in “a traditional Duggar courtship.”

This stands contrary to some of the things that she had previously said about courting, getting married and starting a family of her own.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” she said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

When do you think Anna will give birth to Josh Duggar’s new baby? Do you think Jana will do most of the caretaking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]