Friends Fear Faith Hill May Secretly Be Battling Throat Cancer, New Report Claims

Faith Hill may secretly be battling throat cancer, a new report claims. The country singer was ordered to cancel a concert in Arkansas earlier this month due to vocal cord complications, but friends are reportedly worried there’s more to it than that. Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, were set to perform in Little Rock on August 3, but a press release announced that the Soul2Soul show had to be canceled so Faith could be on two days rest.

“Tim and Faith adore their fans and are sorry to disappoint them,” the release stated.

KATV-7 News reported that fans were refunded money for their tickets and that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s concert would resume at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

A source tells Radar Online that friends of the country star fear that Faith Hill is secretly fighting cancer.

“Tim is beside himself,” says the source. “Both he and Faith are concerned that if her condition gets any worse, her golden voice will be silenced for good!”

The couple’s friends believe all the years of touring and singing have “taken a toll” on Faith Hill and she’ll eventually not be able to sing at all.

As Radar Online also added in its report, a rep for Faith insisted there was no need for anyone to worry about her health and that she was ordered on August 3 to cancel the concert “under doctor’s advisement… has been put on two days of vocal rest.”

The celebrity news source referred to Dr. Stuart Fischer, a “prominent” New York internist who doesn’t treat Faith Hill. He explained that vocal cords are affected in the early stages of throat cancer and said if it’s not cancer, Hill may have developed “throat polyps,” which can rupture and be bad news for any singer.

Faith Hill placed on vocal rest 2 days prior to concert in Nashville https://t.co/nBR1s2JpRc — Tennessean (@Tennessean) August 2, 2017

Faith Hill has had neck surgery twice, according to the report. In 2013 she had dramatic weight loss, and it’s suspected to be linked to her fighting some illness.

A few years ago Tim McGraw was in the media over suspicions he was ill due to drastic weight loss, but he insisted he was eating right and exercising a lot more. The rumors have simmered down for the most part, but fans were worried for a while that his health was at stake.

Vocal Rest for Faith Hill Cancels Arkansas Soul2Soul Tour Stop https://t.co/5ywUWmKlTB pic.twitter.com/T2igqlYsZl — Buckles and Bulls (@BucklesandBulls) August 3, 2017

Speculations that Faith Hill is secretly battling throat cancer are rumors at this point since her friends don’t know for sure what’s going on.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]