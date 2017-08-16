‘Million Dollar Listing’ Los Angeles Star Josh Flagg Opens Up About His Upcoming Marriage To Bobby Boyd

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg is getting married, and he couldn’t be more excited about it. He gushes about the upcoming event in an exclusive interview with ET Online.

On September 9, Flagg will tie the knot with his beau Bobby Boyd, and as far as Flagg is concerned, he’s only getting married once, so he’s going to make it count.

“I am very excited. You’re only supposed get married once, so you better appreciate it while you’re doing it.”

Flagg, 31, got his start in the upscale L.A. real estate market at age 18, according to Culture Map. Even as a kid, he says, he had an appreciation for the beauty of houses, including their architecture and design.

“It was just kind of my calling.”

Born into wealth, Josh was a multi-millionaire in his own right by his 20s.

Flagg’s relationship with his boyfriend, Bobby Boyd, has been a sub-plot in MDLLA for much of the past couple of seasons, including his proposal. You may remember that last July, Flagg popped the question in the most Flagg way possible: with a flash mob! Specifically, they were in Paris, at the tony Four Seasons Hotel George V. Needless to say, the life-changing moment made its way into an episode of Million Dollar Listing.

Of course Boyd said “Yes!”, so now the focus is on the nuptials proper.

On September 9, the pair will make it official at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

While the exclusive and historic property would make sense for just about any L.A. celebrity wedding, for Josh, it has personal significance.

“I have a lot of family history at the hotel. My grandparents were regular customers of the hotel and I learned to love it when I was a young child.”

Perhaps the place holds special memories for Josh because his grandmother, Holocaust survivor Edith Flagg, regaled him with her stories from inside the walls of the venerable old building. In addition to his real estate career, Flagg also published his first book, A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me, based on Edith’s life.

Meanwhile, Josh’s Million Dollar Listing co-stars, and some of his co-stars on other Bravo shows, are filling out the guest list. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles co-stars James Harris and David Parnes will be there, as will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan, Eden Sassoon, celebrity jeweler Neil Lane, and comedy writer Bruce Vilanch are also invited.

As for the specifics, Josh is keeping his cards close to his chest. He promises three things: white flowers, good music, and the best food ever.

